DEAR DR. ROACH: After six weeks of severe headaches, which were originally thought to be migraines, I was diagnosed with thunderclap headaches. These headaches suddenly stopped, and I have not had another for over two years. The doctor gave me a prescription for Maxalt to be taken as soon as I feel a headache coming on. It can be repeated twice within 30 minutes of each dose. Would you please explain this condition? - P.M.
ANSWER: A thunderclap headache is, as its name suggests, a very severe headache that begins suddenly and reaches full intensity within one minute. This is a medical/surgical emergency, as one of the most common causes of TCH is a subarachnoid hemorrhage, usually caused by rupture of an aneurysm. This possibility must be evaluated immediately (call 911!) with imaging studies and a lumbar puncture, also called a "spinal tap." People will usually describe it as "the worst headache of my life," and treatment is aimed at repairing the aneurysm as quickly as possible.