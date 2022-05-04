How to choose a Medicare advantage plan

Dear Savvy Senior, I will be 65 and eligible for Medicare in a few months and am interested in getting a Medicare Advantage plan to cover my health care and medications. What tips can you provide to help me pick a plan? Ready to Retire
Dear Ready, Medicare Advantage plans have become very popular among retirees over the past 15 years, as nearly half of all new Medicare enrollees are signing up for Advantage plans, which accounts for about 42 percent of the entire Medicare market. Here are some tips and tools to help you pick a plan that fits your needs.
Dear Savvy Senior, I will be 65 and eligible for Medicare in a few months and am interested in getting a Medicare Advantage plan to cover my health care and medications. What tips can you provide to help me pick a plan? Ready to Retire
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — You like routine and security. You think things through carefully, then you stick with your decision. You are caring and kind to others. This year will be lighthearted and more social and fun-loving! Take care of your health and focus on service to…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have struggled with IBS and GERD since I was a small child. I have had multiple gastroscopies and have been on countless medications over the years for my issues. I’ve followed every diet and lifestyle change that my doctor has suggested, with, at best, moderate results.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 — You have strong morals and principles, and you believe in fair play and justice. You are compassionate and helpful to others. You have a witty sense of humor. This is a year of change, which means you must stay light on your feet. Trust your intuitio…
Q. Is it normal when parents split up to also share custody of the cat as well as share custody of the children? My daughter is so attached to her cat and is really having trouble leaving it at her mother’s home when it’s time to come back to my home. Should I go to court for this one? What’…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 2, 2022 — You are calm, confident and sure of yourself. You work extremely hard, in addition to which you have common sense and a practical appreciation of things. You will accomplish much this year through hard work and construction, both externally in a physi…
Q: I dropped my Dell Inspiron laptop on a hard tile floor. Fortunately, the PC still runs properly, and I ran some diagnostic tests that found nothing wrong. But now, every time the PC starts it gives a series of five beeps that are repeated five times. Do the beeps mean something is wrong? …
“Therefore, since Christ has suffered in the flesh, arm yourselves also with the same purpose, because he who has suffered in the flesh has ceased from sin, so as to live the rest of the time in the flesh no longer for the lusts of men, but for the will of God. For the time already past is s…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Earlier this year, my 59-year-old brother was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. He underwent a cardioversion successfully, and the cardiologist put him on an anti-arrhythmia drug (amiodarone) and a blood thinner (Xarelto) indefinitely.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 30, 2022 — You have a strong sense of inner peace. You also have a strong appreciation of beauty. You are grounded, and you live in the present. You love your creature comforts. This year it’s important to work to create a solid base for yourself and your f…
Psychologist, author and professor Russell Barkley, widely regarded as one of America’s leading ADHD experts, used to be (and for all I know may still be) fond of ridiculing me in his public presentations, claiming that I believe television causes ADHD. Of course, I never said any such thing.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I are both in our late 60s. She has gotten three doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and I have gotten three doses of the Moderna, only because that was what was available when we got our first dose. Because of our age, we are considering getting a second booster dose. I…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 29, 2022 — You are imaginative and inventive. Even though you are conventional in many ways, you are also unconventional in a slightly rebellious way. You have a witty take on life. This will be a social, fun-loving year for you. Your creativity and zest for …
The conventional wisdom of car buying once stated that your loan should not exceed 48 months. But the latest data from Edmunds shows that the average loan term for a new car has steadily increased over the last decade and is now about 70 months. These longer loan terms reflect not only a tre…
We’re living in a golden age of off-road pickup trucks that you can buy straight from the factory, and the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX are the most high-profile examples. They’re similar in many respects and offer full-size truck utility combined with exceptional high-speed desert-run…
DEAR DR. ROACH: For several months I was having constipation, diarrhea, stomach cramps, dizziness and a general feeling of unwellness. It got so bad that my gastroenterologist sent me for a CT scan and colonoscopy, which both turned out negative. Finally, my daughter said, “Mom, I’m sure it …
Q: This morning in your column was a question concerning a 2011 Acura RDX clock error. I believe it has a GPS navigation system. On Jan. 1, 2022, the GPS time reverted back to 2002. GPS time is calculated in epochs, starting from a known date and going forward 1024 weeks. If the RDX clock is…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 28, 2022 — You appear to be poised and calm. You have a refined quality about you. You are charming, observant and an excellent listener. This year will be slower paced and have a stronger focus on partnerships. You will definitely make friends more easily …
Mac McAllister shared an interest in antique cars with his father-in-law Louis Sandor. The older gentleman had a 1936 Ford whose style captivated both of them. It was a four-door Deluxe Slantback sedan.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 — You appear to be poised and calm. You have a refined quality about you. You are charming, observant and an excellent listener. This is an exciting year for you because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Get ready to explore. Be courage…
DEAR DR. ROACH: After not having a mammogram for about 10 years, I developed soreness in one breast. I was recently examined by my doctor, and a lump was detected in my breast at “10 o’clock,” about 7 centimeters from the nipple. I had a standard mammogram that showed a 2.5 cm mass, and I wa…
Dear Savvy Senior, A while back I saw an article on different ways to scatter a person’s ashes after they’re cremated, but I’ve misplaced it. Can you help me with this? I’m preplanning my funeral and would like to include instructions on what to do with my remains that my family will appreci…