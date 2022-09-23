DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old female in relatively good health. A year and a half ago, I did experience atrial fibrilliation and had two cardioversions. (The first was good for a year; the second lasted only three months.) The diagnosis is paroxysmal AFib.
My cardiologist has recommended a third cardioversion, which would require taking 400 mg of Multaq twice a day prior to the procedure, and remaining on this medication for the rest of my life (presuming the procedure is successful; if not, a stronger medication would be required). Or — my choice — I can do nothing, as long as I can tolerate these episodes of fatigue, shortness of breath and palpitations. At the present time, I must be in “remission,” as I am not experiencing any symptoms. (However, when I take an EKG test, it always shows I have AFib.) My blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides, etc., are all at good levels. My question: In your opinion, if I choose to “tolerate” intermittent episodes of AFib, in the long run, would this not eventually lead to the development of congestive heart failure? — S.S.
Siblings are the first friends many children have. A close relationship with a brother or sister can lay the foundation for a happy life and provide a built-in support system that only grows and matures as siblings age.
Social media is a big part of young people’s lives. Psychology Today reports that social media use is now the most common activity children and teenagers engage in, with the majority of users accessing social media platforms several times each day through their personal cell phones.
Sending children off to college or into the real world usually is a proud time for parents. But there also can be sadness, especially when the last child leaves home. Empty nest syndrome isn’t a clinical diagnosis. Instead, it’s a phenomenon where parents experience feelings of sadness and l…
A recent study from researchers at The Ohio State University found that the disparity between the number of words young children who are frequently read to have heard compared to those who have not been read to is significant.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old female in relatively good health. A year and a half ago, I did experience atrial fibrilliation and had two cardioversions. (The first was good for a year; the second lasted only three months.) The diagnosis is paroxysmal AFib.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 — You appear quiet and dignified. You have a great appreciation for beauty. Despite your calm under appearance, you are determined and strong. This year is slower paced. You will place a stronger emphasis on partnerships and friendships. Find relatio…
Parents typically discover if their children are outgoing or introverted around the time the child is 3 or 4. Kids who stay on the sidelines at parties or hug tightly to their mom or dad’s legs may be shy.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 — You are intelligent, well organized and multitalented. You are skilled at creating things, either physical structures or structures that involve people. You understand how things work. This year is full of fresh beginnings. Be ready to entertain …
Q: I bought a 2018 Ford Edge Sport new and have driven it for almost four years. The dealership said to use 87 octane gas so that’s what I’ve been using. My manual says anything from 87 to 91. Where I fill up, 88 octane is usually a little cheaper, although one day it was 40 cents less per g…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 61-year-old white woman who is 5’5” tall and weighs 150 pounds. I walk two miles just about every day, and easily hit more than 10,000 steps almost every day. I have never smoked. I do not have high blood pressure.
Leo Cummings Jr. enjoys attending automobile auctions, not to participate in the bidding, but to view the beautiful automotive art on display. In 2008, at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, car auction, Cummings saw a 1966 Pontiac 2+2 convertible painted red that arrested his attention.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 — You love the thrill of sensations. You are fascinated by things that are unusual, exotic and sometimes dark because you like the stimulus. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take stock. Let go of wh…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Seniors are advised that one of the best forms of exercise is walking. The advice is to “walk briskly” for at least 150 minutes per week. There are those of us who, because of knee or hip pain, or other reasons, are not able to walk briskly. Does that mean that we shouldn’t b…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 — You are passionate, intense and charming. Many of you are leaders and happiest when you are in control of leading a group. This is a powerful year for you, when your past actions will now be rewarded. Expect promotions, accolades, kudos and awards…
Q. I have been divorced from my children’s father for 10 years. He cheated and even though we explored therapy, he kept cheating, and I was done. My kids were all adults and knew what was going on, understood why I left, but always wished I stayed. Their family life has never been the same. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 71-year-old female with no children, but I did have an ectopic pregnancy at age 43. Other than that, I have had no “female” issues. I was getting a CT scan for my spleen area, when it was discovered I had enlarged pelvic veins in my groin. I don’t have pelvic pain, nor …
Who doesn’t want to be healthy? You’d think that was motivation enough. But it’s so much work! Deprive yourself of foods you love, force yourself to exercise when you’re too tired, try to reduce your stress level (really?).
This is how old I am: A few decades ago, I sat in on a nutrition debate between Dr. Dean Ornish and Dr. Robert Atkins, well-known cardiologists with polar opposite views on the best diet to lose weight and prevent heart disease.
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am a mother of two, work full time and am also a breast cancer survivor. I know physical exercise is important, so I try to visit the gym a few times a week for weight training and to walk. A friend recently invited me to a yoga class. I have never thought about adding yo…
COVID-19 may be the most prominent virus of concern in the U.S. now, but public health officials also are preparing for seasonal influenza. And indications are it could be a different season than what the U.S. experienced the past two years.
A little extra energy during the day could benefit just about anyone. Late morning mental fatigue and the post-lunch yawns may seem unavoidable, but there are plenty of ways to improve energy levels throughout the day.
New research hints that even simple exercise just might help seniors with mild memory problems. While physical activity helps keep healthy brains fit, it's not clear how much it helps once memory starts to slide. The U.S. study compared sedentary older adults assigned aerobic exercises or a simple stretching routine, along with group classes and instructors to keep them engaged. A year later, brain testing showed neither group experienced the decline that's usual with so-called mild cognitive impairment. Experts caution more research is needed. The early findings were presented Tuesday at an Alzheimer's Association meeting.
We’ve all seen commencement speakers give advice to graduates as they’re about to enter the workforce. In much the same way, financial experts are in the unique position to impart money advice to the younger generation. I asked personal finance authors, columnists and podcast hosts who have …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 — You look neat and well pulled together because you are always aware of the fact that you present an image to the world. In fact, many of you can act and play any role you choose. This year is about learning and teaching. Take courses. Read books. L…