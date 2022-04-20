How to get help as an elder orphan

Dear Savvy Senior, I need to find someone honest and reliable to look after my estate, health and long-term care when I’m no longer able to do it myself. I’m a 67-year-old recent widow with no children and one sibling I rarely talk to. Any suggestions? Solo Ager
Dear Solo, This is big concern for millions of older Americans who don’t have a spouse, children or other family they can depend on to watch out for their well-being. While there’s no one solution to this issue, here are some tips and resources that can help you plan ahead.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old female. In 2012, I broke my ankle and they put in a plate and six screws on one side, and one screw on the other side. I’ve been reading that one should not leave the screws in for the rest of their life, because it can cause problems with the bones, causin…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — You are energetic, enthusiastic and determined. You are quick to take the lead. You like your creature comforts. This year, an important choice might present itself. It’s a social year. Your creativity and zest for life will be strong! Old frien…
Q. My children’s mother always struggled with depression, but I never saw her as bad as she was at the height of the pandemic. She could not get out of bed. We share our 15-year-old son equally and it got to the point that he refused to go back to his mother’s home. I think his refusal made …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — You are a powerful person. You are creative and have a strong persona. You move fast when you decide that you know what you want. You are also a spiritual person. It’s OK to rest this year. It will be slower-paced. Focus on close relationships to …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Naps are a big part of the day for most of my adult friends. Please comment on their significance and any techniques that increase their value. What are good times of day to nap? What about length of naps? — N.M.G.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m 68 and have osteoarthritis all over — neck, spine, hips, knees, shoulders, hands — and all are getting worse. One hip was replaced two years ago, and my shoulder was replaced four months ago. Four years ago, X-rays showed arthritis in my spine and severe stenosis in lower…
Q: I bought a refurbished Dell laptop last June and have had problems with it ever since. The PC will get a blue screen and the error message includes the words “stop code” and “memory management.” Then the PC will reboot. I’ve also had problems getting the PC to wake up from “hibernate mode…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday April 18, 2022 — You are a smart, likable, easygoing person. You are sensitive and kind; others find you to be interesting. You are also very ambitious! This year is the beginning of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you, which means you must be flexible and have the…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 16, 2022 — You are friendly and sociable because you have a positive view of life. You are high-spirited with a quirky sense of humor. You often resist routine. This is a wonderful year because you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promot…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are vibrating machines safe? Only after buying a used one did I go online to find out more about them. I read they can cause brain damage and neurological damage, possibly permanent. My machine now sits in the garage while I learn what its fate should be. If it is dangerous, …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a bad case of erectile dysfunction. I am 80 years old and otherwise in good health. I have received an ad in the mail that says it is not a lack of testosterone, but rather too much estrogen in the body. They make a lot of promises, but it scares me to reduce estrogen …
Homeowners choose plants for their properties based on a number of variables. Some may be into growing their own foods, while others desire their gardens to be an awe-inspiring collection of bright colors and alluring scents. There’s no wrong reason to plant a fresh garden, but some plants o…
ATLANTA (TNS) — While you’re giving your home some love during spring cleaning, be sure to give your lawnmower the preparations it needs to thrive all summer. According to Consumer Reports, now is the perfect time to get your lawnmower primed and prepped.
The decision to replace windows often comes down to aesthetics and necessity. Drafty windows can reduce energy efficiency in a home, requiring HVAC systems to work harder to keep interiors comfortable.
Home hazards can have costly consequences, like fires, flooding, injuries and death. But preventing accidents or disasters or minimizing the damage when they happen isn’t as expensive as you might think. Small fixes that typically cost $200 or less can have a big impact on home safety. Reduce your fire risks by adding mesh over vents to deflect embers and clearing vegetation close to your house. Lessen fall dangers by securing objects. Decrease water damage by installing sensors. And avoid getting food poisoning from eating spoiled foods by placing thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer to detect the correct temperature.
Memorial Day is a bittersweet day on the calendar. Memorial Day is a day to pay homage to the brave men and women who lost their lives defending the United States. However, over time, Memorial Day has evolved into the unofficial beginning of summer.
Remodeling projects are significant undertakings. Homeowners must consider a host of variables before any such project can begin. While planning ahead may take time, it is essential to ensuring successful completion of a renovation project. Consider these pre-renovation planning pointers to …
Home improvement projects can be costly. Depending on the scope of the project, the choice of materials and the skill level involved to see the project through to successful completion, homeowners could be on the hook for thousands of dollars or even more when renovating their homes.
Homeowners know that all sorts of issues can affect a home. Issues can run the gamut from the merely annoying to the unsafe. Electrical issues fall into the latter category, posing a significant safety hazard if left unchecked.
A well-manicured lawn adds undeniable curb appeal to a property. Homeowners who take pride in their lawns should know that they can take that pride all the way to the bank, as investing in a pristine lawn can provide a significant return at resale.