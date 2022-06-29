How to get underutilized COVID funeral assistance funds

Large summer toys, like boats and RVs, are expensive, and few people can cover the purchase price outright. If you need to borrow money to pay for a summer vehicle, a secured loan is typically the most affordable option. Many lenders also offer unsecured loans. Smaller purchases, like a jet ski, can go on a credit card, but interest rates are high, so you’ll want to be careful with this option. Consider your overall budget and any additional costs related to your purchase before deciding on your best financing option.