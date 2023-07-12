How to handle Social Security benefits when a loved one dies

Dear Savvy Senior, How are Social Security benefits handled when someone dies? After a long illness, my 68-year-old father has only weeks left to live. I am helping my mom figure out her financial situation going forward, including what to do about my dad’s Social Security after he passes away but could use some help. Only Son
Dear Only, I’m very sorry about the impending loss of your father. To help you and your mom understand what Social Security provides and what needs to be done when a family member dies, here are some key points you should know.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with appendicitis. I’ve been sick for three days. My surgeon said that although the CT scan showed a ruptured appendix, he wants me to take antibiotics for a week or so, and then come back in six to eight weeks for surgery.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 12, 2023 — You are caring, empathetic and concerned about what’s happening with others. You’re a steadfast and loyal friend. This is a powerful year; it’s time to receive recognition and reap the benefits of your previous hard work. Expect a promotion, priz…
Q. It really gets me when my ex refers to himself and his new wife as “we.” And when he refers to her as “my wife” it makes my heart pound. I have no idea why. I have no desire to go back to him, so that can’t be it. Our divorce was final two years ago. We have two kids, and we have to talk …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 11, 2023 — You are charming, friendly and have excellent people skills. You are also intelligent, energetic and hardworking. This year is a time for reflection to explore philosophies and ideas that will give you better self-awareness and get you closer to th…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 10, 2023 — You appreciate beauty and art because you are sensitive to everything going on around you. You learn quickly and have perseverance. Focus on the needs of family and your personal responsibilities this year so you can be helpful to others. Take care …
Raiding your retirement accounts can be expensive. Withdrawing money before age 59½ typically triggers income taxes, a 10% federal penalty and — worst of all — the loss of future tax-deferred compounded returns. A 30-year-old who withdraws $1,000 from an individual retirement account or 401(…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 8, 2023 — You are dynamic, pragmatic and practical. You’re also focused, self-disciplined and have a strong will. You are kind. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important, especially as a tool for self…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 7, 2023 — In many ways, you’re an imaginative dreamer. You are creative, open and honest. You are sometimes shy. This is a wonderful, fun-loving and social year for you. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun but remember your goals. Old friends mig…
DEAR DR. ROACH: As a 72-year-old man with mildly elevated blood pressure (averaging 135/77), I’m very interested in lowering my blood pressure without resorting to medications. My research reveals that virtually all blood pressure medications have considerable side effects, and physicians of…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old female. I am in generally good health, but have a question about RhoGAM. When I had my children in the ‘60s, I was in the original study conducted to see if my AB negative blood type would hurt my children. I understand that the Rh factor can hurt unborn babies.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 6, 2023 — You are optimistic and enthusiastic. You radiate energy. You are reliable, dedicated and passionate about what you believe. This is a slower-paced year; time to rest. Do what you can to rejuvenate your energy. Search for relationships that are supp…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good healthy meal delivery options for seniors who don’t cook or get out much? My 80-year-old father, who lives alone, has a terrible diet and I worry about his health. Concerned Daughter
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 5, 2023 — You need variety. You energize whatever situation you’re in with sparkle and dynamic verve. You are a charming conversationalist. This year is the beginning of a fresh new cycle for you. Stay flexible. Be courageous. Now is the time to take action…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 3, 2023 — You are rational, observant and curious about the world around you. Personally, you want to make the world a better place. You know how to charm. This is a powerful year for you. Expect recognition for your efforts. You might receive a promotion, a r…