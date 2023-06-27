How to make camping more comfortable

The call of the wild can be irresistible. Camping enthusiasts often insist there’s nothing better than sleeping beneath a star-filled sky, and anyone who’s experienced a night under the stars would likely find it hard to argue that point.
Comfort and camping are not exactly synonymous. In fact, many people look forward to roughing it in the wild and intentionally eschew comfort in an effort to create what they feel is a more authentic camping experience. But those who want the best of both worlds can try various strategies to combine camping and comfort.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 27, 2023 — You are strong-willed with a vibrant energy. You’re eager for new experiences and willing to take a chance. You are competitive and persuasive. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to create solid foundations, plus take charge of your…
Q. My ex and I broke up three years ago. We have two boys, ages 15 and 12. Their mother went to live with family in Idaho after we broke up. The children stayed with me in Montana. They visit their mother during breaks and in the summer. Our oldest is telling me that this year he does not wa…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 76-year-old male who has had nighttime urination problems for many years. I must get up from sleeping every 1.5 hours. I can set my clock by the urge! I was prescribed tamsulosin, which I took for many months, but it wasn’t effective. I was then prescribed tadalafil, wh…
Warm weather and extra hours of sunlight spark flowering trees and plants to bloom anew. This is the time of year when the air is sweet with the aroma of blossoms and the familiar hum of insects can be heard all around.
Colds might not be as common in summer as they are in winter, but anyone who has ever had a cold when the weather outside is warm and inviting knows just how unpleasant a runny nose, sore throat and lack of energy can be when everyone else seems to be outside soaking up the sun. Indeed, ther…
Family vacations are a great way to bond and take a step back from the hectic schedules that accompany everyday life, but sometimes time or money (or both) make planning an elaborate trip a non-starter.
The vastness of North America means there’s no shortage of places to visit and sights to see. Individuals who have caught the travel bug could spend much of their lives traversing the continent and still not see everything North America has to offer. But that doesn’t mean they can’t try.
A backyard pool can be a wonderful summer oasis. Swimming immediately cools people off on hot and humid days, and even provides thorough exercise that works many different muscles in the body. And summer revelers know that swimming and splashing in the pool is an entertaining activity for pe…
There is much to look forward to when springs arrives. Daily hours of sunlight increase while temperatures continue to climb. Blooming flowers and leaves budding on trees also add some awe-inspiring color back into the landscape. Even though there’s much to enjoy about spring, one side effec…
(Family Features) Between school, work and entertainment, there are times when screens can seem like a pervasive part of modern life. For all the positive aspects of technology, there can also be a desire for children to have stretches of unplugged learning and participate in educational act…
The call of the wild can be irresistible. Camping enthusiasts often insist there’s nothing better than sleeping beneath a star-filled sky, and anyone who’s experienced a night under the stars would likely find it hard to argue that point.
According to the National Weather Service, the summer solstice, which marks the official beginning of summer, occurs at the moment the earth’s tilt toward the sun is at a maximum. As a result, on the day of the summer solstice, which in 2023 occurred on Wednesday, June 21, the sun appears at…
Summer vacations were once an annual tradition for millions of families across the globe. Warm weather getaways to idyllic beaches and welcoming resorts have long helped families make lasting memories, and revisiting that trend can be good for everyone.
(Family Features) For many people, traveling is about exploring new cultures, landscapes, cuisines and ideas. However, the cost of the trip is still one of the most important considerations when booking a vacation.
(Family Features) Everybody, no matter their age, can benefit from daily physical activity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), young children should be physically active throughout the day for growth and development. Despite the common misconception that child…
Summer is a season to enjoy some fun in the sun, but it’s imperative that people remember to take steps to reduce their risk for heat illness. Those measures should include efforts to hydrate and remain hydrated throughout the day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that w…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 26, 2023 — You are multitalented. You are intelligent, creative and also interested in science. You’re a great conversationalist who is basically serious. This is a wonderful year for you with opportunities to socialize and enjoy your life! Nurture the happine…
A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 24, 2023 — You are ambitious, hardworking and very independent. You like to call your own shots and run your own show. You are also imaginative. This year is full of beginnings and opportunities. Be courageous and ready to open any door! You might take on a …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a port put in for chemotherapy. I have a red scar on my chest and a smaller one near my collarbone. None of the nurses have seen one placed in the neck before. Was mine put in wrong, or is this a new style? What can I do to lessen the red scars when I have it taken out?…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I just finished reading your answer to a reader writing in about breast cancer. I was diagnosed with it in 2017. My radiation oncologist said I had it for at least seven years, despite my having yearly mammograms since the age of 35 due to family history (I was 69 at the time…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 23, 2023 — You have a lively, energetic style. You like people and are genuinely interested in them. You want to make the world a better place. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it is time to let go of anyone and anything that has been h…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 22, 2023 — You are romantic, affectionate and sensitive. You have a great appreciation for beauty along with high ideals. You also have high expectations in your relationships. This year you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an …
Q: We took delivery of a new Toyota in late 2022. The dealer gave us only one key fob and said that the second would be delivered sometime later. We are at four months now and still no key fob. I have checked with the dealer every month and get the same “I don’t know” answer. Do your contact…