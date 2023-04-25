How to make homes safer from fires

Over a five-year period beginning in 2015 and 2019, fire departments across the United States responded to roughly 347,000 home structure fires per year. That data, courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association, underscores the significance of home fire protection measures.
Smoke detectors are a key component of fire protection, but there’s much more homeowners can do to protect themselves, their families, their belongings, and their homes from structure fires.
Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, Station 25, was founded in 1950. It provides fire and rescue coverage to parts of western Forest County, Kinglsey Township, Green Township, Tionesta Township and Tionesta Borough. It also provides mutual aid coverage to departments in Venango, Clarion and …
Ambulances were first used for emergency transport in 1487 by the Spanish, and civilian variants were put into operation during the 1830s. Advances in technology throughout the 19th and 20th centuries led to the modern self-powered ambulances.
The Utica Volunteer Fire Company was established in 1949 with 103 charter members. The department provides medical and fire protection to Utica Borough, Canal Township and a portion of Frenchcreek Township. Assistance is also provided to neighboring fire departments when the need arises.
The Sugarcreek Police Department covers five villages, including Rocky Grove, Sugarcreek, Wyattville, Galloway, and Reno, as well as adjoining areas that make up almost 38 square miles of coverage area that includes more than 5,000 residents.
The Oakland Township Volunteer Fire Department was founded on June 3, 1952, by a group of forward thinking and community minded individuals and was officially chartered on Jan. 28, 1953. This year marks our 71st year of serving the residents of Oakland Township. Our coverage area is 29 squar…
The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office was established in 1839. Clarion County has had 31 sheriffs starting with James Hasson to current sheriff, Shawn Zerfoss. Primarily, the sheriff’s office is the enforcement arm of the Judicial Courts, both the commonwealth and the local district justices.
Warm weather often leads to more time spent outdoors. For homeowners lucky to have a backyard pool, hot tub or community water amenities, these spots can be great for relaxing, cooling off, exercising, or spending enjoyable times with family and friends.
Callensburg-Licking Township Volunteer Fire Company was discussed with the local men from the area on April 6, 1959, in the basement of the Presbyterian Church in Callensburg. On that night, 37 men attended and founding member Dana Weckerly was appointed Chairman. It was discussed at the inf…
The Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1949 and is an all-volunteer department and is the primary agency responsible for fire protection and medical responses within the municipal boundaries of Cornplanter Township. We protect a population of 2,233 residents an…
Chartered in 1938, the Reno Volunteer Fire is marking its 85th year of providing fire protection to the Reno community. It has the oldest operating ambulance in Venango County, operating since the 1950s.
The Venango County Sheriff’s Office is a vital part of law enforcement in Venango County. Their duties are varied and numerous, and they take great pride in serving their community. From protecting the court system to providing school resource officers and investigating animal neglect, the S…
Emergency Medical Services is a system that provides emergency medical care to patients in need. The Office of EMS defines its efforts as a system of coordinated response and emergency medical care that encompasses multiple people and agencies. The system includes law enforcement first respo…
The Oil City Fire Department was established in 1887. From the days of bucket brigades, then horse-drawn steamers and hose wagons, to the mechanical era with motorized apparatus, to today’s fire service where many of the tools are hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical, or computerized.
The Shippenville/ Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Station 630, was organized on Sept. 10, 1947, when a meeting by a volunteer committee was held in the Paul Winkler Garage in Shippenville. Thirty-six community members attended that meeting and so began the 75-year journey of the department.
The Venango County Department of Public Safety consists of Venango County Emergency Management and Venango County 911. The Department of Public Safety is headed by Director Mark Seigworth. Each department has a Deputy Director and shares Department Clerk III and a facility. Our location is 1…
The City of Franklin was incorporated April 14, 1868, from a Borough to a City. At that time, the Police Department consisted of eight people. E.J. Bleakley as Chief and W.A. Shorts as the Desk Sergeant, the Police Department has since changed in size over the years, ranging from an all-time…
Daily life is often filled with routine, generally safe activities. By and large people feel comfortable heading to school or work every day, and returning to the security of their homes. But that doesn’t mean individuals aren’t vulnerable to unsafe situations.
The Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Company is located in the Borough of Cooperstown, approximately 7 miles west of Franklin. It provides primary emergency medical and fire protection to the municipalities of Cooperstown Borough and Jackson Township.
