How to plan a perfect game night

Shared experiences are ideal ways to make new friends or solidify established relationships. Bonds can be strengthened even further when those shared experiences include entertaining activities. This is a great reason for adults to incorporate routine game nights into their social calendars.
Game nights are nothing new. Perhaps your parents or grandparents gossiped over a few games of gin rummy or weekly poker gatherings?
Many people have turned to crafts to relieve stress during the pandemic. Woodcarvers are among those who say they find a meditative quality in their work. There can be satisfaction in doing something creative and using a medium that comes from nature. And the work often results in useful and beautiful objects like spoons, knives and bowls. Finally, there are the social aspects of woodcarving. There are groups that meet on Zoom and carve together. AP writer Tracee Herbaugh tried her hand at woodcarving and came away finding a whole new way to relieve stress.
Shared experiences are ideal ways to make new friends or solidify established relationships. Bonds can be strengthened even further when those shared experiences include entertaining activities. This is a great reason for adults to incorporate routine game nights into their social calendars.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a highly active 74-year-old female. I walk a mile and a half every morning (my dog insists), then do two step-aerobic classes with weights, two serious weight workouts with a trainer, 1-3 miles on an elliptical walker and 2-4 hours of horseback riding, plus miscellaneous…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 — You are a practical realist who is disciplined, hardworking and focused. You are clever and creative, and you have a wonderful sense of humor. This is a year where you finally get recognition for your efforts. Expect kudos, a promotion, an award and…
The weather was unusually nice that August day in 1971 when Howard Williams spent the day with his wife Phyllis since it was her birthday. They went for a long drive and their route took them by a Pontiac dealership showroom.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 — You are charming, energetic and practical. You are a good planner who is organized and knows how to motivate others. You are friendly, sociable and comfortable with people from all walks of life. Seek solitude this year so you can learn and study …
Q: I own a 2014 Toyota Camry XLS equipped with a smart key starting system. I occasionally couldn’t start the car. My private mechanic as well as a Toyota service manager suggested changing the battery in the remote control. This seemed to work for a few days. They suggested holding the remo…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 70 years old, in good health, with no family history of glaucoma. My optometrist diagnosed me a year ago as having low-pressure glaucoma, early stage. He prescribed brimonidine 0.2% twice daily. I also saw an ophthalmologist for a second opinion. The ophthalmologist diag…
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans.
Dear Savvy Senior, A while back I read an article about some online tools that can help people search for lost or forgotten money left behind by their deceased relatives, but I’ve misplaced it. Can you help me with this? My mom, who passed away in January, was always bad about keeping up wit…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 — You have a colorful personality. You value your freedom of movement as well as financial security. You are an enthusiastic leader who knows how to motivate others. This year is a time of service for you. You might have to put family or someone el…
DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people d…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 55-year-old male in good health and was diagnosed with a slightly enlarged prostate several years ago. My primary care doctor said he wasn’t concerned enough to prescribe any medications. I get an annual physical, and there haven’t been any changes. However, in the pas…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 — You are energetic, compassionate and determined. Once you have an idea, you run with it. You are hardworking, responsible and capable of taking care of others. This year is a year of change, which is why you need to be flexible so you are open to ne…
Q. The pandemic affected my income and although I can still afford my child support, it makes me furious that my ex is using it for her rent and a car instead of things for the kids. I give my children’s mother thousands of dollars a month and I pick up my oldest son in holey jeans and a fad…
What you pay for a prescription drug varies enormously depending on your medication, pharmacy, insurance and other factors. Finding a way to afford your prescriptions can be crucial, because people who don’t take medicine as prescribed due to the cost could wind up sicker or dead. To lower t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 — You are a grounded, practical realist. People can rely on you. You are also caring, compassionate and generous. Many of you are workaholics. This year you are building something either tangible in a physical sense, or an inner structure in your life.…
DEAR DR. ROACH: For sleep, my boyfriend (78) takes Ambien when he needs it, a few times each week. The instructions on the bottle says “take as needed.” To me, that means if he doesn’t need it, he doesn’t take it. That’s simple logic.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 — You are intelligent and multitalented, as well as compassionate and benevolent to others. You are pragmatic and have the ability to fit in with all walks of life. This is a quieter, gentler year, in part because your main focus is on your closest r…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Is it true that a person over 55 years of age can have bone density problems? Does drinking milk and taking calcium with vitamin D help with this condition? Also, some people take oral cortisone for arthritis. Doesn’t this make the bones more susceptible to bone breakage? Som…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 — You are charming, compassionate and unselfish. People can rely on you because you are determined and responsible. You get things done. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means being courageous and ready to explore new…