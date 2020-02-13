The Food and Drug Administration has updated the Nutrition Facts label on packaged foods and beverages to reflect new scientific information, including the link between diet and chronic diseases. Manufacturers with $10 million or more in annual sales were required to switch to the new label by Jan. 1, 2020. Here, Angie Murad, a wellness dietitian with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, explains some of the key changes.
The new design of the Nutrition Facts label is meant to make it easier for consumers to make informed food choices. One of the most noticeable changes is the calories are now in a larger, bolder type.