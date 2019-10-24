An upset stomach can be a result of many things. When symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and fever, chances are it's a viral infection.
"A viral gastroenteritis, which we sometimes call 'a stomach bug' or 'a stomach flu,' is a common reason for having an acute onset of vomiting and diarrhea, and sometimes with fever," says Dr. Tina Ardon, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician. The viral infection is most commonly spread through contact with an infected person or by ingesting contaminated food or water.