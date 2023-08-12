Ibuprofen greatly lessens symptoms of nocturia

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am writing in regarding my husband, who has had nocturia since around the age of 24. He gets up three to four times a night, sometimes more if he drank liquids before bed or had a salty meal. He has undergone a bladder emptying study with a urologist that was normal, and they didn’t offer any solutions to the problem. On our own, we incidentally found that when he takes ibuprofen for just a day or two, his nocturia improves greatly (only getting up once per night) for about three weeks, then gradually returns to the usual frequency.
I remain concerned that this is a prostate issue, given his normal bladder emptying studies and the fact that an anti-inflammatory has such a marked effect on his symptoms. Is prostate enlargement or hyperplasia possible at such a young age? Or could this be a bladder sensitivity issue? His nocturia has mostly remained stable over the years, and he is now 33 years old. I’ve tried to get him to see another urologist, but he feels that there’s little they can do to find the issue or help him. — L.H.
I have been preaching through the Beatitudes the last several weeks from Matthew 5: 3-12. “Blessed are the poor in spirit, blessed are those who mourn, blessed are the meek, blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, blessed are the merciful, blessed are the pure in heart, bl…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was recently admitted to the hospital after a fall and required IV hydration. Since then, I have seen advertisements for water everywhere. I will admit to feeling better when drinking alkaline water with electrolytes. The issues are cost and so many used up bottles in landfills.
Hobbies can bring people together, which makes them an ideal outlet for families who want to spend more time with one another. Families on the lookout for hobbies they can enjoy together can consider the following activities.
Things seem to slow down in summer. Come summer, the hurried pace that dominates much of the year takes a backseat to vacations, lounging around the pool, diving through ocean waves, and setting up tents at campsites near or far.
Maintaining physical and mental health often requires a multi-faceted approach. Eating well, exercising and reducing stress are part of a healthy regimen, but those are not the only components of a healthy lifestyle.
Thornton Race didn’t want his son, Rick, to be in danger as he motored to high school, so he provided a sturdy secondhand 1948 Willys Jeep station wagon. It was a strong, slow car, and ideal for a teenage driver.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a regular reader of your column in the Sarasota, Florida, Herald-Tribune. I happen to be on 200 mg of hydroxychloroquine daily for my rheumatoid arthritis. There are mosquitos carrying Plasmodium vivax here, and so far, four people have contracted the disease. Does hydro…
Q: I recently went to a local Toyota dealership to have work done that required the wheels to be removed. I thought it would also be a good time to rotate them. I assumed (and inquired) that there would be no additional charge to do the rotation since the wheels were already off. However, I …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 65-year-old with high risk for breast cancer, and I have osteoporosis. I have an MRI and mammogram done each year, and I’m on Prolia twice a year. My question regards a suggestion from my oncologist to take low-dose tamoxifen for prevention of breast cancer, along with…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband was diagnosed with hemochromatosis 13 months before he died. I recommended that his blood relatives get tested so they can get treatment early, if necessary. Some doctors don’t know to check ferritin levels to make a diagnosis in a person with a family history of h…
Q. My ex and I broke up three years ago. I have been dating when the kids are with their father, never mentioning anyone because I’ve never been serious until now. I would like to date someone exclusively. Actually, more than exclusively. We are planning a life together. My kids are young, 8…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 90-year-old woman, and I consider myself reasonably healthy, except for one problem. I have severe lumbar spinal stenosis. For a number of years, I’ve been receiving an epidural injection, roughly every four months. So far, the injections totally eliminate the pain for…
