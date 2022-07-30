If bedtime routine invites trouble, shorten it

Q: We have a 3.5-year-old daughter and each night we have a routine we go through with her — bath, pajamas, brush, choose two books and read them, sing a couple of songs, and pray before lights out. Bedtime typically falls between 7:30 and 8 p.m. each night and she sleeps soundly for about 11-12 hours. We try to go through the routine calmly but most evenings, she finds some way to deviate from it. Almost every evening, she ends up having a screaming meltdown because we’ve told her the next step, given her time to respond, and she procrastinates in a big way. We’ve tried skipping books and songs as a consequence, to no avail. Last night, for instance, when it was time to go to her room to read, she threw herself on the floor and screamed bloody murder. We ended up having to carry her into her room. What can we do to make bedtime happier and calmer? I don’t want her last thoughts as she closes her eyes to be about the meltdown that just ensued!
A: Oh, let me assure you that if the last thought before she closes her eyes and goes to sleep is about what horrible parents you are, it’s fine. That is not likely to be her last pre-sleep thought, by the way. But if it is, so what? That your little maniac sleeps for 12 hours after a tantrum clearly means she isn’t traumatized by her meltdowns or having nightmares of the two of you turning into golems.
”Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 30, 2022 — You are confident and not afraid to think big. You are determined and creative, and at the same time, you are practical. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Therefore, give yourself opportunities for time alone so you can study and le…
DEAR DR. ROACH: What is the best medicine for arthritis? My doctor prescribed diclofenac sodium, and another doctor said it will damage my liver and kidney with prolonged usage. As you know, arthritis is a chronic disease. Let me know what medicine I can use for arthritis. — A.A.
Q: We have a 3.5-year-old daughter and each night we have a routine we go through with her — bath, pajamas, brush, choose two books and read them, sing a couple of songs, and pray before lights out. Bedtime typically falls between 7:30 and 8 p.m. each night and she sleeps soundly for about 1…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 29, 2022 — You are a gentle Leo who is practical and creative. You are also protective and nurturing of others. When you lead others, you do so in a gentle manner. Service to others is important this year, which means you must take care of yourself. Enroll in …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a candidate for cataract surgery. When discussing this with my doctor, he mentioned that there are new lenses that can be used, which make it possible to correct my vision to 20/20. They are called light-adjustable lenses. There is a cost of $2,400 per eye. It seems to h…
Q: I am an avid reader of your column. Based on previous columns, I always engage reverse before parking my manual transmission car. When driving with my dad, he asks why. I have always said because Motormouth says so. Now I have the explanation of square vs. helical cuts. You may make me so…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 28, 2022 — People notice you because you are so free-spirited and optimistic. It shows. You are compassionate because you understand the needs of others. You have amazing perseverance. This is a year of change and increased personal freedom for you. Be ready…
Q: My first turbocharged vehicle was a 2003 Volvo XC90 with a 5-cylinder engine. The owner’s manual stated that the engine should be warmed up to allow the turbocharger to come to temperature before driving and let the turbo cool down for a couple minutes before shutting the engine off. I no…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been trying to increase my upper body strength, but am having difficulties. I am almost 70 and female, and have been moderately active. I exercise daily for 30 minutes using a stationary bike or a treadmill. I injured my rotator cuff last summer playing an exercise vid…
Dear Savvy Senior, I would like to hire an in-home helper for my 82-year-old mother to assist with household chores like housekeeping, grocery shopping and driving her to the doctor, etc. But mom doesn’t require any personal/physical caregiving, nor does she require any home medical care. An…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — You are friendly, upbeat and warm when dealing with others. You are also observant and alert. People like your cheerful playfulness. This year you are working hard to build important foundations in your life. They might be physical structures or …
There are two key points within the life cycle of a vehicle: the introduction of a fully redesigned model and a significant midlife update. A midlife update typically ushers in appealing styling tweaks or feature updates, but a full redesign introduces wholesale changes to the vehicle. Timin…
DEAR DR. ROACH: As a 90-year-old man in mostly good health, I have been taking one Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim) pill per day for several years now preventatively for recurrent urinary tract infections. I am very pleased with this successful treatment. However, my urologist has men…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — You have a great sense of humor and a wonderful zest for life. You are also a responsible person with high morals. You work hard for what you want. This year you will enjoy socializing with others. You will be more in touch with your creative talen…
Q. My father and mother broke up when I when I was 10, and a few years later my mom married my bonusdad. He is truly a bonus to my life and has been there for me through everything, just as my father has. I’m getting married next month and I’m struggling with the same problem so many face. W…
The craft beer boom has inspired millions of people to look at beer through a new lens. Once relegated to backyard barbecues and ballgames, beer is now served alongside gourmet meals. Much like the right wine can make a meal taste even better, beer can bring out the flavors of food, making i…
Few people envision a day when they begin to lose their hair. However, the hair transplant and restoration experts at Bosley note that the majority of men who experience male pattern baldness will begin to notice hair loss in their mid to late twenties.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 25, 2022 — You are friendly, warm and generous to others. Nevertheless, you have an air of mystery. You are playful and always respected. This year is slower paced, in part because you have a stronger focus on close friends and partnerships. This is the year t…