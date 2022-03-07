If PC files store slowly, it may be a signal of larger problem

Q: My four-year-old Windows 10 laptop has a weird problem when saving Microsoft Word files. In the last couple of months, the time it takes Word to save a file has gone from nearly instantaneous to taking 10 to 15 seconds. This doesn’t happen the first time I save a new file, just on subsequent “saves.” These are simple, text-only files. What’s wrong? — Ken Burrows, Colorado Springs, Colorado

A: I think your hard disk is congested. Either the drive’s contents are fragmented (segments of files are spread around the disk) or the drive is nearly full. As a result, there is less available storage space, and it takes the PC longer to find a spot on the disk to save the file.

0
0
0
0
0

Features

The rise of the microwedding

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far-reaching. People from all walks of life have had to confront the pandemic and the changes it wrought, and many of those changes could have some staying power.

Wedding day timeline
Features

Wedding day timeline

The notion that “timing is everything” is applicable in many situations, perhaps none more so than on a couple’s wedding day.

How to find your wedding florist
Features

How to find your wedding florist

Weddings join the lives of two loving individuals so they can share their future with one another. Various elements help make weddings both momentous and magical.

Your wedding timeline guide
Features

Your wedding timeline guide

Wedding planning involves many movable pieces that ultimately need to come together on the big day. Planning is typically a months-long process, and adhering to certain monthly benchmarks can help couples stay the course.

How to take the hectic out of your wedding day
Features

How to take the hectic out of your wedding day

Weddings are among the most complex events many people will ever plan. Couples often try to go the extra mile in an effort to make the day memorable for themselves and their guests. That pressure can make a wedding day feel a little frenzied. Thankfully, there are various ways to ensure the …

Make a statement with your wedding cake
Features

Make a statement with your wedding cake

Brides and grooms may pour over every detail of their weddings, but few components of the festivities may be as fun, especially for foodies, as deciding what the wedding cake will look like. Couples who want to deliver show-stopping visuals often express some measure of their creativity and …

Navigating an interfaith wedding
Features

Navigating an interfaith wedding

Celebrating family histories and traditions is a major component of weddings. During a wedding, two families come together and begin to merge their unique takes on life.

Features

Wedding etiquette: How much to tip

Vendors may be in the background during a wedding, but the roles they play are vital to making ceremonies and receptions memorable for couples and their guests. It’s customary to tip wedding vendors who provide great service.

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 7, 2022 — You are imaginative and artistic. You can be mysterious, which is why others don’t really know you. Many of you are fascinating storytellers. This will be a meaningful year for you because it’s a year of learning and teaching — a year of discovery. …

Features

If PC files store slowly, it may be a signal of larger problem

Q: My four-year-old Windows 10 laptop has a weird problem when saving Microsoft Word files. In the last couple of months, the time it takes Word to save a file has gone from nearly instantaneous to taking 10 to 15 seconds. This doesn’t happen the first time I save a new file, just on subsequ…

Features

COLUMN: What good is it to have a Bible if you're not reading it?

  • By ERIC REAMER

“Indeed, all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. But evil men and impostors will proceed from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived. You, however, continue in the things you have learned and become convinced of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that …

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 5, 2022 — Freedom and independence are important to you, because you want life to be exciting and adventurous. Because of your versatility and wit, you are highly inspirational to others. This is a year of change, so stay light on your feet. It’s an excitin…

Features

Don't worry about teen's vaping

Q: Our son, a senior in high school, is vaping. He claims he does it to control his anxiety. I worry about him getting into harder drugs when he goes to college this coming fall. What’s your take on this?

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 4, 2022 — You understand that actions have consequences, which is why you are mindful about everything you do. You are reserved, cautious and a hard worker. You are also highly intuitive. This is a year of building and construction because you want to create …

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 3, 2022 — You can be shy. However, you work hard as long as you’re inspired. You are multitalented, friendly and very witty, which is why you are well-liked and have many friends. This year is all about socializing and enjoying yourself with others. Let you…

Features

Here's what happens after a high PSA result

Dear Doctor Roach: I’m a 91-year-old male who has had excellent health all of my life. I’m very active for my age, as I play golf twice a week, workout at the local gym once or twice a week and walk about 1/2 mile once to twice a week, including a rather steep grade.

ROAD TEST: 2022 Toyota Corolla
Features

ROAD TEST: 2022 Toyota Corolla

When you hear that the average price paid for a new car last year was more than $35,000, and hear that the average price of an electric car is higher than that, it’s welcome news to hear about a car like the Toyota Corolla.

Features

They Said It

“Life engenders life. Energy creates energy. It is by spending oneself that one becomes rich.”