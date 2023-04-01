If you remain loyal to your Divine King, He will protect you

Most of the crowd spread their coats in the road, and others were cutting branches from the trees and spreading them in the road. The crowds going ahead of Him, and those who followed, were shouting, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David; Blessed is He who comes in the name of the LORD; Hosanna in the highest!’ When He had entered Jerusalem, all the city was stirred, saying, ‘Who is this?’ And the crowds were saying, ‘This is the prophet Jesus, from Nazareth in Galilee.’” (Matthew 21:8 – 11, NASB)
Tomorrow is Palm Sunday, the day when Christians around the world commemorate Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. We read in the Gospels that it was a cheerful, celebratory day – and rightly so. But Jesus knew why He was entering Jerusalem.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 1, 2023 — You are an optimist who is flexible and fast-changing. You follow your heart’s desire. You are also multitalented and interested in many things. This year is about socializing and enjoying life and your relationships with others. Nurture the happi…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer in my 70s. I read that HPV causes this cancer, but I have never been diagnosed with that. I also haven’t been intimate with anyone since my 60s, when I became a widow. What could explain my cancer diagnosis? — J.R.
“What have I done to cause my 18-month-old son to reject me?” asks a new dad. Whenever he tries to hold his son, feed, dress or change him, the child puts up great resistance and screams hysterically for his mother.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 31, 2023 — You are energetic and purposeful. You like to focus on what you’re doing. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to stay light on your feet and be willing to let go of things so you can explore new opportunities. Expect to travel.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you please explain the pros and cons of general versus spinal anesthetic? I have had three bladder tumor resection operations with general anesthetic in the past two years and have suffered the consequences of anesthetic fog, which is sometimes very disturbing and incon…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 30, 2023 — You are genuine, confident and courageous. You work hard for your personal goals, which can make you look selfish, but you aren’t. This year is the time to create solid foundations in your life, which means simplicity is key. Work to build struct…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I worked in a building from 1975 to 2002 that is now being torn down due to asbestos. The people who worked in the building didn’t know at the time of any asbestos exposure. What problems could we potentially have? Should anything be done? This isn’t good! — L.B.
Q: We have a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan. It is parked inside where there are mice. Within the last two weeks we have found evidence of mice in the cabin. No serious damage to date, just tissue and the like destroyed. I changed the cabin air filter thinking they were gaining access there …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 29, 2023 — You are gentle, cooperative and polite. You are careful, cautious and observant about everything around you. This is the perfect year for you to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Have fun, but don’t lose sight of…
Dear Savvy Senior, Is there anything I can do to reduce my high Medicare premium surcharges? Because of my past income, I pay $329.70 per month for my Part B premium and $64.50/month for Part D, but my income has dropped since I retired. Do I have any options? Overcharged Andy
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a problem I’ve never seen addressed in your column. Unlike many people who are my age (85), I get too much sleep. I am pretty healthy, and I work out three times a week. Until last year, when my husband died, I was always busy taking care of him at home. Even then, I w…
Q. I recently attended my daughter’s Christmas ballet recital. She had a great part, the dancing Christmas fairy. I got there late, and the lights had already dimmed, so it was difficult to see. I did notice my ex and tried to sit nearby, even though our breakup was messy, and we are barely …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I so appreciated your recent column on arthritis — specifically osteoarthritis. I’m a big exerciser; however, I have always heard that this arthritis is caused or exacerbated by wear and tear. I was surprised to hear otherwise!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 28, 2023 — Your work is important to you, as is the affection of others. You are a caring, independent person. This is a slower paced year that will allow you to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your needs and what brings you happiness, especially in relationships.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 27, 2023 — People are attracted to you because you are individualistic and likable. You are committed to whatever you do. This year is the first year of a new cycle for you, which will bring new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. Keep your…
Nearly a quarter of millennials (22%) are living with their parents, and more than half of those living with them (55%) made the move in 2022, according to a December survey from PropertyManagement.com.
DEAR DR. ROACH: There is much mainstream news recently about the health risks of using natural gas appliances. I am 75 and have survived playing with mercury from broken thermometers as a child, a lifetime of cooking and home heating, and hot water from natural gas. I certainly don’t advise …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 25, 2023 — You are energetic, enthusiastic and resilient. You are also daring, bold and never shy to make your case. This is a marvelous year for you. You will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect awards, acknowledgements, praise, a raise or a prom…
Philippians 3:7-11 ESV But whatever gain I had, I counted as loss for the sake of Christ. (8) Indeed, I count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have suffered the loss of all things and count them as rubbish, in order that I may…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband’s doctor is repeatedly pushing statins on my husband. His cholesterol was high in the past and is still slightly high (239 mg/dL — borderline high). I’ve checked the heart risk calculator. It said his risk is 22.1% and goes down to 16.6% if he goes on statins, whic…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 24, 2023 — You have an excellent mind and are fascinated by everything in life. You have a penetrating insight into the behavior of others. This is a year for reflection and taking time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies and li…