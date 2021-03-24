DEAR DR. ROACH: I have postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Is it safe for me to get the COVID-19 vaccine or will getting the vaccine make my tachycardia or other symptoms worse? -- K.K.
ANSWER: The body goes through a complex set of changes to adapt to an upright posture. When changing from reclining to sitting or standing, the heart and blood vessels must react quickly in order to keep the blood supply to the brain constant. For most people, the systems work very well, and we can change positions frequently and quickly without any symptoms. However, most people have had the experience of getting a little lightheaded when they rise too quickly, and even feel like they might pass out. This is particularly the case after eating a large meal or drinking alcohol.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I participated in a research study and received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 30. I have lab-confirmed antibodies. Gyms are known to be especially susceptible to the virus spreading, but is it reasonably safe to return to the gym after having the vaccine …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male with continued pain in my right foot and ankle for the past five years. I try to stay active by golfing two days a week in season, and I walk 3 miles four times weekly around the neighborhood. The pain started about five years ago after a very active w…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a senior citizen with a history of glaucoma. My right eye has clouded up over time, but I still have vision in it. Is there any way I can cut down or eliminate the cloudiness? My doctor says there is not. Second opinion, please! - D.S.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had an EKG that showed first-degree heart block and "inferior infarct, age undetermined." What does that mean? What should I do to make sure it doesn't get worse? I will be seeing a cardiologist in a few months to get an exercise stress echo. What is that? -- C.P.
DEAR DR. ROACH: About two weeks ago, I received the vaccine for COVID-19. By the next day I had a great deal of pain in the shoulder area where the vaccine was administered. For about five days, I could barely lift my arm. It is still sore but the pain is subsiding, and I can now fully raise…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 76-year-old man who was treated for prostate cancer starting in summer 2017. Following radiation therapy, I was given Lupron injections every six months for two years. It's been two years since my last injection, but I still experience hot flashes as a result. Will thes…
