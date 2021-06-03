Dear Jim: As I have gotten older, I find I see better under natural light. Would installing a tubular skylight bring in much natural light without losing a lot of heat during winter? - Rich T.

Dear Rich: A tubular skylight loses less heat than a traditional big skylight and is easier to install. It does penetrate the attic insulation envelop, but installing one can reduce your light costs. It is not uncommon for people to see better under natural light and natural light creates a nicer ambiance indoors than switching on lamps.

0
0
0
0
0

Features

Installing a tubular skylight is best bet

  • By JAMES DULLEY

Dear Jim: As I have gotten older, I find I see better under natural light. Would installing a tubular skylight bring in much natural light without losing a lot of heat during winter? - Rich T.

Features

Here are two possible causes for cold toes

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old. I have lupus, and currently my main focus is the lungs (COPD, asthma), which is under control. However, no one seems to be able to tell me what to do to prevent my toes from feeling like they have been soaking in ice. Even when I'm sleeping, they are so pai…

Features

No recommendation to check antibodies

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.
  • Updated

DEAR DR. ROACH: How effective are COVID vaccines for people taking immunosuppressive prescriptions? Will we be tested for a desired level of antibodies and maybe get a booster sooner than other people? - C.J.

Features

How seniors can learn new technology skills

  • By JIM MILLER
  • Updated

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good technology classes or online learning resources for inexperienced seniors? I have a computer and a smartphone, but my knowledge and skills are pretty limited. - Tech Challenged Senior

Features

Ex-etiquette: Don't attempt to control what 6-year-old son shares

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q. My child's mother and I share custody of our 6-year-old son. I don't like my ex knowing my business, so our rule is, "What happens here, stays here," but my son still tells his mother everything and also tells me things I'm sure she would prefer I not know. What is a good way to stop the …

Features

Not uncommon for titer to become undetectable

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: In October 2018 I was treated for syphilis, and had a VDRL titer of 1:128. A few months later, the titer was 1:8, but has stayed at 1:8 since then. Why hasn't it gone down? -- Y.Y.

Features

Keeping Up

  • From staff reports

Good Hope Lutheran moves to outdoor services

Features

Deliberate approach to neuropathy is most prudent

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My son has been experiencing what he thinks is neuropathy in his arms and fingers. He currently feels sharp pain in his fingers. He has a tingling feeling as well. The orthopedic surgeon's office put him on meloxicam, and he wears an arm brace as well as a computer brace. Is …

Ford's big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric
Features

Ford's big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric

  • By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - On the outside, the electric version of Ford's F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that woul…

Features

Marketing pharmaceuticals to the general public

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: As I watch TV, I see a lot of drug advertisements. Why would the drug companies advertise to the general public when doctors are the people prescribing the new drugs? Or are they advertising to doctors through TV and the general public just sees the advertisement? - C.S.

CLASSIC CARS: Origins of 1913 Studebaker touring car unknown to buyer
Features

CLASSIC CARS: Origins of 1913 Studebaker touring car unknown to buyer

  • By VERN PARKER

At the dawn of the automobile age more than a century ago, no one knew what a horseless carriage should look like or how it should be powered. Consequently - and like the carriages they were replacing - some of the earliest cars rode on three wheels while others had four wheels. Similar to m…

Give wiper blades a cleaning, but be sure to replace regularly
Features

Give wiper blades a cleaning, but be sure to replace regularly

  • By MARCO BUSCAGLIA Tribune News Service (TNS)

A good set of windshield wiper blades is imperative to safe driving. Unfortunately, most car owners don't think about replacing them until they drive through a downpour and realize that they can barely see the road in front of them.

Features

Problems with batteries and heat

  • By BOB WEBER

Q: I live in Las Vegas and must replace my 12-volt battery every three years because of the heat. Will I have to worry about this with the electric cars? Batteries don't come cheap and the new ones are probably more expensive than the current ones - R.P., Las Vegas

Features

Supplements are not well regulated

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor prescribed a statin for me to reduce my LDL cholesterol, which was at 131. My HDL was 70. I stopped taking it after three weeks because I was experiencing pulled muscles at the top of each hamstring. I run 20 miles a week. Thirty-five years of running and this had n…

Features

Health problems should not change vaccine course

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was very reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to its rushed status and unknown long-term side effects. Finally I gave in and got my first shot a week ago, because I determined the benefits outweigh the risks. I haven't had any problems yet, but am now contemplating NOT…

Features

How to prepare for a long-awaited child visit

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q. My son and I have barely seen each other since the beginning of the pandemic and it has really put a strain on our relationship. Being that I live a couple hours away, I held off seeing him on weekends because of the lockdown.

Features

Low blood pressure can cause a dizzying sensation

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 92-year-old woman in reasonably good health. I weigh about 145 pounds and have shrunk down to 5 feet, 5 inches tall. I attend a 45-minute exercise class at a wellness center three times a week. I am diabetic and have glaucoma. I take Januvia, simvastatin and losartan, …

Features

Tech: Why some photos are missing from e-mails

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: I'm sending you an e-mail that I received from an online retailer. It contains some product pictures and some question marks where product pictures should be. This also happens with other e-mails and websites that I view. I'm using the Google Chrome browser, a MacBook Air laptop and Comca…

Features

What is causing tingling, numbness in arm at night?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Over the past couple of months, I wake up each morning with my left arm tingling and feeling numb. I am not sleeping on it, nor is it being pressed on in any way as I wake up. It tingles and feels numb between my elbow and my fingers. It sometimes then continues to tingle and…

Features

There are many possible causes for a low libido

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 67-year-old male. For most of my later adult life (50s to the present) I have had a very low libido. My testosterone level was very low, so last year the urologist prescribed shots of testosterone that I'm giving to myself. My testosterone level now is well within the n…