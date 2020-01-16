Is driver's ed good enough? Most say no

ROCKLEIGH, N.J. (Volvo Cars USA) - The quality and accessibility of driver education is declining, with Americans seeking a more modern and comprehensive approach to learning how to drive, according to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Volvo Cars.
To better understand the effectiveness of today's driver's ed programs, Volvo set out to explore how Americans of all ages learned to drive, what information was available and retained, and what they think needs to be changed or updated in the process. The full results are published in Volvo Reports: The State of Driver Education, the latest in a series of Volvo Reports from Volvo Car USA and The Harris Poll, that explores the ever-changing relationship between Americans and their car.