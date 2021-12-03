Is it safe to switch vaccines for COVID booster?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m 71 and have had both Moderna COVID-19 vaccination shots. When I called my doctor to inquire about a Moderna booster, I was told one was not available now but that I could take the Pfizer booster. Can you confirm this? I’m a little wary of taking another type of booster shot. — A.M.
ANSWER: The immunity to COVID-19 from the Moderna mRNA vaccines seems to be a bit longer-lasting than that for the Pfizer vaccine, and as of this writing, a third dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is recommended only for people over 65 or who are otherwise at high risk or with frequent institutional or occupational exposure.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 — You are independent and strong-willed. People are attracted to your confidence and enthusiasm about life. You’re not a casual person. You have strong beliefs and you are very loyal to others or a cause. This is a quieter year for you because you are …
In an era when shopping and working are done online, and the need to be anywhere is less essential than ever, the demand for all-wheel-drive vehicles with the ability to get anywhere at any time makes little sense. But neither does the fact that Americans have bought 15 million Chia Pets.
The iconic Land Rover Defender — the one most people know from safari shows — had an aluminum body, didn’t have carpets or air bags, but it did have a 182 horsepower V8 engine under its hood that averaged about 13 miles per gallon.
DEAR DR. ROACH: How reliable are home COVID-19 tests? I’ve read one article that said that if you tested negative you could be certain that you did not have COVID-19, but if you tested positive there was a significant chance of a false positive. Another article said exactly the opposite. Wha…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 — You are a feeler. You are a naturally emotional person who is vibrant and has a sunny personality. You are very creative; however, you need a lot of variety in your life to stay fresh. This is a very exciting year for you because you are opening ne…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 — You are ambitious, resourceful, passionate and fiercely independent. You have big dreams and fantasies. People love your wit. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle for you, which is why it is totally appropriate for you to wrap up things and f…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am told by doctors that the natural immunity your body develops by having had the COVID-19 virus is just as, or even more, effective at protecting you as one of the three vaccines that you are pushing people to get. Like I’ve read up on, natural immunity is science also. Wi…
Dear Savvy Senior, I have arthritis in my hips and knees and have a difficult time getting around anymore. What do I need to do to get a Medicare-covered electric-powered scooter or wheelchair? Need a Ride
Q. My kids are always looking for excuses to get their dad and me together. Last time, because my car broke down, they thought it was just fine for all of us to drive 50 miles together to watch our daughter’s violin recital. I think it’s weird. I’d rather stay home than drive with their dad …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 — You have excellent verbal skills and can articulate your thoughts with clever humor. You are warm, caring and compassionate. You are also hardworking and have a personal sense of ethics and honor. This year’s a time of fresh beginnings for you. Thi…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 67-year-old male who was recently diagnosed with diabetes. I have had both Moderna doses for COVID-19. I have read all along that people with diabetes are at a much higher risk for complications with COVID-19, and I’ve read that the breakthrough infections, for the most…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 — You are friendly, warm and optimistic when dealing with others. You are curious, candid and idealistic. You love to make people laugh. This is the perfect year for you to wrap up things that you have been involved with for the past nine years. Certa…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old woman in good health. For a couple of years, I have had increasing trouble sleeping because of having to get up during the night to urinate. It is now four to eight times per night. I am careful not to drink much after early afternoon. I have a healthy diet…
Luke 1:76-79 (ESV) “And you, child, will be called the prophet of the Most High; for you will go before the Lord to prepare his ways, to give knowledge of salvation to his people in the forgiveness of their sins, because of the tender mercy of our God, whereby the sunrise shall visit us from…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had my annual flu shot a week ago. I am eligible for the Pfizer booster shot now. How long should I wait to get the booster shot? I am 82 years old, and my second COVID-19 shot was in mid-March. — M.R.
Q: My almost 4-year-old daughter is generally well-behaved except for screaming and running away from me when we leave a store, the library, etc. before she’s ready to go. She pulls away from me and runs. If we’re already outside, she often puts herself in danger. I have spanked her and sent…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 — You are a seeker in life who is an idealist. You also have common sense and a good sense of humor. The theme of service will be in your life this year, which is why you have to take care of yourself so you can be helpful to others, especially family…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 — You are a sensitive, compassionate, caring person. You are also creative, idealistic and spiritual. These are qualities that make others like and trust you. This is a vibrant, lively year for you, because it involves change, stimulation and the di…