Is it time to rethink our prayers and our view of ‘daily bread’?

Pope Francis has hailed as a martyr an Italian missionary nun slain in Haiti, where she cared for poor children. The diocese of Milan says Sister Luisa Dell'Orto was slain “during an armed aggression,” probably a robbery attempt, on Saturday in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital. Francis on Sunday in remarks to the public in St. Peter's Square expressed his closeness to the nun's family members and noted she had lived there for some 20 years, dedicating herself to helping poor children who lived on the street. Francis said he prays for the Haitian people, especially the youngest ones, so they can have a better future without misery or violence.