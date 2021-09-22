Is there still a case for calcium supplements?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been taking calcium supplements for many years to assist in strengthening my bones. I’m 74, weigh less than 95 pounds and stand 5 feet tall. I’m on the verge of osteoporosis, and have been getting Evenity injections for almost a year. Now I’m hearing that calcium supplements may have no value. What’s the truth? — H.
ANSWER: Before I answer your question about calcium, I want to question why you are on medication therapy without having a diagnosis of osteoporosis. All osteoporosis medications — all medications, for that matter — have the potential for adverse effects. They should be used only when they clearly have more potential for benefit than potential for harm. Too many people have serious side effects from osteoporosis medications when it wasn’t clear that the medication should have been prescribed in the first place.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 — You are an optimist who is fair-minded, independent and self-sufficient. You have a natural grace and elegance. You are a hardworking perfectionist capable of self-discipline. This year is your final year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you a…
Dear Savvy Senior, I have struggled with shortness of breath for several years now. I just thought I was getting old and fat, but a friend recently told me about COPD. So, my question is could I have COPD and not know it? Huffing and Puffing
Cancer affects people from all walks of life. The National Cancer Institute estimated that, in 2020, roughly 1.9 million new cases of cancer would be diagnosed and more than 606,000 people would die from the disease.
Health experts call it “sitting disease.” It refers to when people spend more of their time behind a desk or steering wheel of a car or planted in front of a television than they do engaging in physical activity.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 — You are energetic, friendly and always witty. You love mysteries and are a skilled and original communicator. You are also confident in your ability to put your own spin on things. This is an excellent year for you, because it’s a time of achievem…
Q. I have a bonus family. My husband has two kids and I have two kids. We’ve added a son three years ago. We have tried your suggestion of a family discussion to air differences, but things seem to spin out of control. What’s good ex-etiquette?
DEAR DR. ROACH: At what point in COVID-19 does a person’s do not resuscitate order become an issue? When does treatment become an “exceptional or extraordinary” effort? It would seem that organ transplants, if not coma/prolonged artificial ventilation would qualify. I have never seen anythin…
A person’s habits can have a strong impact on his or her overall health. Unhealthy habits like smoking and living a sedentary lifestyle can increase a person’s risk for various conditions and diseases.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 — You are a gentle, intelligent person who seeks peace and harmony in your life. You value your personal security. However, when you want to be, you are straightforward and to the point! This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Seek ways to l…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why aren’t the hospitals nationwide mandating all personnel be COVID vaccinated? I am getting conflicting information. Don’t you think the first-line people treating the ill, whether it is to check a patient in to the hospital or a nurse, should have their vaccine in order to…
Q: My two young teens are constantly begging me to buy them clothes. It’s become highly annoying. After reading your book on teenagers, I’ve decided to stop buying them any clothing and give them each an $750 annual clothing allowance. Should I give them the whole amount at once or give it t…
For 18 months, we have been living through a pandemic and have continually been dealing with loss of some type or another. We have faced separation from loved ones, sickness, deaths and strained relationships over politics, masks or the COVID-19 vaccine.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 — You have a strong, enduring energy that you apply to whatever you do. You are a caring, sympathetic person. You are optimistic, modern and cutting edge in your interests. You are also reliable, mature and responsible. This is a year of change in …
If this were a normal year, Labor Day would have traditionally kicked off the start of end-of-model-year vehicle clearance sales. Consumers can often find good deals as dealerships are eager to sell their remaining inventory to make room for next year’s models. But this hasn’t been a normal …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 — You are an inventive, resourceful person who is a natural problem solver because you have a fine mind. You are also trustworthy, dependable and reliable. You are fun-loving in a youthful way, but also levelheaded. This year you will work hard to bu…
With all the developments in the auto industry you may think your next car will be electric, including a new federal target that would mean half of all new vehicles sold within a decade will have zero emissions.
Without question, Americans’ relationship with vehicles turned a new direction over the last year and a half, and it is evolving yet again. As vaccination rates increase, restrictions ease and a sense of “normalcy” returns, new research revealed trends in the way drivers view, depend on and …