Popular salon and spa services

Individuals can improve their self-esteem and confidence in many ways, including ensuring they’re well groomed. When men and women seek to pamper themselves, the local salon can be a great starting point.
Consumers can explore many different services at their local salon.
Preventive care is a key component of an effective health care regimen. Preventive care is not a one-size-fits-all approach, as various factors will influence what an individual should be doing at any given moment to ensure his or her overall health.
Women wear many hats every day. That’s especially true for women juggling families and careers. Chauffeur, negotiator, advocate, moderator, mom, wife, and employee are just some of the titles that apply to modern women.
Individuals can improve their self-esteem and confidence in many ways, including ensuring they’re well groomed. When men and women seek to pamper themselves, the local salon can be a great starting point.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have chronic urinary tract infections. I am 79 and suffer from it often. I frequently go to the bathroom five to six times per night. If I’m lucky, I’ll get two or three hours of sleep. In addition, I feel sharp pains going up my vagina, and I have vaginal dryness.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 18, 2022 — You are friendly, sociable and comfortable with a wide range of people. Nevertheless, you need time alone to pull your act together. You resist routine. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of what is…
Q: My 2017 Honda Pilot with the Touring package has 56,000 miles and is a wonderful vehicle except for the air conditioning. At various times while on long trips, the A/C blows warm air. Changing temperatures or switching on and off does not change the temp. The only hope is to turn the engi…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband, 75, has low blood pressure. His cardiologist has given us a blood pressure monitor to use at home every morning, and the readings are sent directly to the doctor’s office. His readings vary anywhere from 98/62 to more normal readings such as 116/70, but most are o…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 17, 2022 — You are self-motivated and hardworking. You are also perceptive. Many of you are spiritual. Partnerships are important to you, and you believe in trust and loyalty with loved ones. Good news! Expect kudos, praise, a promotion, an award and the ap…
DEAR DR. ROACH: For the past six years, every time I have my annual labs done, my CRP has been very high. Normal range is listed as 0-3 mg/L. My results have consistently been 7-10 mg/L or more. When I express concern that this is listed as putting me at high risk for a cardiac event, I am a…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — You are intelligent. You are also psychic and intuitive, which is why you can trust your hunches. You are poised and charming, and you rarely accept anything at face value. You investigate. This is a year of learning and teaching. You will renew…
Dear Savvy Senior, What is the best way to deal with older drivers who probably shouldn’t be driving anymore? My dad, who’s 86, is bound and determined to keep driving as long as he’s alive. Backseat Daughter
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 15, 2022 — You are hardworking and responsible. You are also very persuasive. You are a caring person and always helpful to others. This year there is a strong focus on personal responsibility and service to others, which is why you must take excellent care …
Q. My ex and I divorced a year ago. We met each other when we were in high school and though we often had different opinions on various things, I thought I knew him. Our 7-year-old son recently told me that over the last few weekends my ex has had a different woman spend the night every time…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 74-year-old female, currently in good health. I had a complete hysterectomy at age 54, and stage 2B (ER positive, HER-2 negative) breast cancer at age 65, with lumpectomy and radiation. I am six months away from completing 10 years of Arimidex.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 14, 2022 — You are intelligent, creative, multitalented and versatile. You have an active imagination and enjoy daydreaming. You are easygoing but sometimes moody. This is an exciting year full of change, progress and growth. It might mean letting go of somet…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Last summer I had two abdominal surgeries, which were very traumatic (total of 17 days in the hospital), as well as severe pain and a very difficult recuperation. Approximately three months later, my hair started falling out. It is now so short and so thin. My doctor said it …