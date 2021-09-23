Q: I have a 2014 Kia Soul with just over 37,000 miles on it. Yesterday I was backing into my drive and noticed water drops on the concrete. I looked under the car, and they were dripping from somewhere close to the back of the engine. I do not think it was brake fluid, not oil, but suspect it could be just condensation from the A/C since it’s very hot here in Las Vegas right now. The engine temperature gauge shows normal, the A/C blows cold, and the radiator and coolant reservoir are both full. Any suggestions? B.P., Las Vegas, Nevada

A: I suggest that you relax. What you see is perfectly normal. Most people don’t notice the water drops on the ground. Sometimes, the pavement is so hot the water evaporates almost immediately, particularly on asphalt. In fact, if the condensation is unable to escape, your air conditioner will not work properly.

0
0
0
0
0

Features

They Said It

“The secret of life is to fall seven times and to get up eight times.”

Features

Keep your cool over water dripping from car

Q: I have a 2014 Kia Soul with just over 37,000 miles on it. Yesterday I was backing into my drive and noticed water drops on the concrete. I looked under the car, and they were dripping from somewhere close to the back of the engine. I do not think it was brake fluid, not oil, but suspect i…

Features

Are risk factors known for multiple system atrophy?

DEAR DR. ROACH: My niece died at age 65. She was initially diagnosed with Parkinsonism but in the last year of her life she was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy. She had been a very healthy person, eating well and exercising regularly. Prior to her diagnosis, I had not heard of MSA. We…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 — You are an energetic person who is friendly, witty and open-minded. People like you. You are a gentle leader of others. You will always be youthful. You are also a sensitive idealist. This year is the beginning of a fresh new cycle for you. Open …

Features

They Said It

“The mind is a flexible mirror; adjust it to see a better world.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 — You are an optimist who is fair-minded, independent and self-sufficient. You have a natural grace and elegance. You are a hardworking perfectionist capable of self-discipline. This year is your final year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you a…

Features

Could I have COPD and not know it?

  • Joe Henderson

Dear Savvy Senior, I have struggled with shortness of breath for several years now. I just thought I was getting old and fat, but a friend recently told me about COPD. So, my question is could I have COPD and not know it? Huffing and Puffing

Features

Is there still a case for calcium supplements?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been taking calcium supplements for many years to assist in strengthening my bones. I’m 74, weigh less than 95 pounds and stand 5 feet tall. I’m on the verge of osteoporosis, and have been getting Evenity injections for almost a year. Now I’m hearing that calcium supplem…

Features
AP

Is a ‘twindemic’ on the horizon?

CHICAGO (AP) — Medical experts warn the approaching flu season could be particularly severe, renewing fears of a potential “twindemic,” with COVID-19 still spreading.

7 strategies to prevent cancer
Features

7 strategies to prevent cancer

Cancer affects people from all walks of life. The National Cancer Institute estimated that, in 2020, roughly 1.9 million new cases of cancer would be diagnosed and more than 606,000 people would die from the disease.

Features

Functions of the thyroid

A small, butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck may not seem like a significant part of the body, but it performs many critical functions.

Features

Stroke is largely preventable

The National Stroke Association says that stroke is one of the leading causes of death and adult disability. However, it is largely preventable.

The risks of an overly sedentary lifestyle
Features

The risks of an overly sedentary lifestyle

Health experts call it “sitting disease.” It refers to when people spend more of their time behind a desk or steering wheel of a car or planted in front of a television than they do engaging in physical activity.

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 — You are energetic, friendly and always witty. You love mysteries and are a skilled and original communicator. You are also confident in your ability to put your own spin on things. This is an excellent year for you, because it’s a time of achievem…

Features

How to stay away from the blame game

Q. I have a bonus family. My husband has two kids and I have two kids. We’ve added a son three years ago. We have tried your suggestion of a family discussion to air differences, but things seem to spin out of control. What’s good ex-etiquette?

Features

Ideal living will includes detailed instructions for care

DEAR DR. ROACH: At what point in COVID-19 does a person’s do not resuscitate order become an issue? When does treatment become an “exceptional or extraordinary” effort? It would seem that organ transplants, if not coma/prolonged artificial ventilation would qualify. I have never seen anythin…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 — You are a gentle, intelligent person who seeks peace and harmony in your life. You value your personal security. However, when you want to be, you are straightforward and to the point! This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Seek ways to l…

Features

Some hospitals do mandate COVID vaccination for employees

DEAR DR. ROACH: Why aren’t the hospitals nationwide mandating all personnel be COVID vaccinated? I am getting conflicting information. Don’t you think the first-line people treating the ill, whether it is to check a patient in to the hospital or a nurse, should have their vaccine in order to…

Features

Give teenagers clothes stipend to teach responsibility

Q: My two young teens are constantly begging me to buy them clothes. It’s become highly annoying. After reading your book on teenagers, I’ve decided to stop buying them any clothing and give them each an $750 annual clothing allowance. Should I give them the whole amount at once or give it t…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 — You have a strong, enduring energy that you apply to whatever you do. You are a caring, sympathetic person. You are optimistic, modern and cutting edge in your interests. You are also reliable, mature and responsible. This is a year of change in …