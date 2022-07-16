Van church hosts concert
The Allegheny Boys will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Van New Life Community Chapel. The church is located eight miles east of the Cranberry Mall on Route 322.
"The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake" (Psalms 23:1-3).
There are many lessons that can be drawn from the 23rd Psalm. In fact, books have been written on the 23rd Psalm.
The point I want to make in this column is the need for soul restoration. The need for Christians in regard to their relationship with Christ to be renewed, restored, reestablished. Whatever the spiritual need, these three verses tell us how to find peace and comfort, spiritually, for our souls.
The third annual Hilltop Hallelujah praise and worship gathering will be held Saturday, July 23, at the pavilion behind Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department fire hall, located at 157 W. State St., Pleasantville.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 16, 2022 — You are intuitive, imaginative and creative. You have a dreamy nature that helps you think outside the box. You are also a warm, caring person. This year is a bit slower paced because your focus is on all your relationships. It’s important to hang…
Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 80-year-old female and have been on 10 mg Elavil for 30 years to help me sleep. I have been having reflux problems from time to time for quite a while. I have been diagnosed with LPR (laryngopharyngeal reflux). I have read that there could be a connection between Elav…
Q: Our 14-year-old daughter is a rising high school sophomore. We let her wear eyeliner this past year, but she is wearing entirely too much. She is well-adjusted (plays sports, good grades) but seems insecure to go out in public without her makeup. When we tell her she looks prettier withou…
“Volunteers don’t get paid — not because they’re worthless but because they’re priceless.”
Dear Dr. Roach: I have had microscopic colitis since 2013 and have been prescribed 3 mg of Entocort every day. I have some good days but mostly not-so-good days.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 15, 2022 — You are an enthusiastic, optimistic, caring person with a love of home and family. You believe in the power of positive thinking and have a magnetic personality. You are detail oriented in your approach to things. This year is the beginning of a fre…
Mercer Road Farm opening Friday July 15th. 1146 Mercer Rd…
-Petersheim’s-
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…
Cell phone found on corner of Concord and Stewart in Hass…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…