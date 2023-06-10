Kids Fun Festival
Seneca United Methodist Church, located at 196 E State Road, will have a kids fun festival from 1 to 3 p.m. today.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 10, 2023 — You love glamour, the arts and intense unions. You also love to schmooze and be active and in the thick of things. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to be courageous and stay flexible. Seek out new opportunities! Open any door!
It’s wedding season, friends, and also a time for remembering.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m confused by the relationship between my blood glucose level and A1C. My blood glucose has crept up from 100 to 112 in one year after I started taking 40 mg of atorvastatin. My A1C level is 5.1%, apparently “normal,” so my doctor is unconcerned about the blood glucose reading.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 9, 2023 — You have a great zest for life. You are passionate and charismatic. You are also gentle. This year, simplicity will be the key for you. Work to create solid foundations in your life. Explore martial arts or yoga. Stay grounded and levelheaded.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there such a thing as a functional alcoholic? — Anon.
“Remember, you have been criticizing yourself for years and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.”
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain!”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old man. Yesterday, I read that I am considered intersex because urine does not come out the end of my penis, but rather under the penis shaft. This does not surprise me much, but I am really curious about it. I want to see a psychiatrist just to talk about it.…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 8, 2023 — You have a winning personality. You know how to regale others with tales of your exploits and other stories. You are forever curious and dramatic. This is a fun-loving, social, creative year for you! Have fun, but remember your goals. Old friends m…
How much is not having to buy gas worth to you?
Hello I am Tahsin from Bangladesh!
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old man. Yesterday, I read that I am considered intersex because urine does not come out the end of my penis, but rather under the penis shaft. This does not surprise me much, but I am really curious about it. I want to see a psychiatrist just to talk about it.…
Q: I have a question about oil filters. I change my own oil on two Chevrolets. They use the same filter. One is a 1996 truck, the other is a 2001 S10 blazer. When I buy filters at parts stores, the filters say for synthetic oil. I use semi-synthetic oil. Is it OK to use those full synthetic …
Dear Savvy Senior, Is it possible to collect Social Security benefits from my ex-spouse? We were married for 12 years but have been divorced for almost 20 years now. Never Remarried
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 — You are passionate; you are also self-disciplined. You are intelligent and intuitive. You are also charming. This is a slower-paced year — a time to rejuvenate your energy. Focus on your needs and the kind of relationships that bring you happiness.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a thyroidectomy, and I take levothyroxine. Instructions for the medication say not to take it within four hours of having calcium. No discussion of the drug has clearly stated whether this only refers to calcium supplements or whether this also includes high-calcium foods.
“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 30-year-old and otherwise healthy grandson has been suffering from and treating hemorrhoids for two years. He is anemic due to his loss of blood. He’s had several bandings; they couldn’t complete the last one because he was in too much pain. They said they couldn’t anesthe…
“Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star.”
Q. My son’s father and I share custody of our son, a week with me, then a week with him. We get along well and try our best to coordinate discipline. So when our son got caught cutting school, I let him know how much trouble he was going to be in when his father found out. When he walked in …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 — You know how to make things happen, because you like excitement and adventure. You enjoy pleasure and have a love of beauty. This is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s a time of new beginnings, adventures and major cha…
“The plan is to fan this spark into a flame.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 5, 2023 — You are multitalented and try to do everything. Learn to pace yourself. Take time off. This is the perfect year to take inventory of your life. You might have to let go of people, places and things that have held you back. Do some internal and extern…
By DALIA RAMIREZ of NerdWallet undefined
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have some questions about adult men getting circumcised. I am 93 and of reasonably good health. I do take some medicines — a diuretic, a blood pressure control medication and a statin.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 3, 2023 — You are courageous and resilient. You are also sharp-witted, clever and multitalented. (Lucky you.) This is an excellent year to take up further studies or explore anything you want to learn, especially exploring your inner world and higher conscio…
Like water off a duck’s back…” The meaning of the phrase is derived easily from the picture the phrase creates. Water flows easily off the duck’s feathers. No matter how much water the duck is in, their feathers remain dry. The water rolls right off.
“A dead end street is a good place to turn around.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 2, 2023 — You are eloquent and understanding, which makes you an excellent mediator. You are thoughtful and kind — a good friend. This is a year of service for you, which means it will be personally rewarding. Take care of yourself so that you can help family …
DEAR DR ROACH: I am in my early 90s and was diagnosed with “venous insufficiency” in both legs about 20 years ago. Over the years, I have attempted to deal with chronic edema in both ankles and feet by using elevation and compression devices. Of course, these are only temporary measures and …
A family photograph taken on Easter Sunday in 1950 is one of Wayne Burch’s treasured possessions. The family is posed in their Easter finery in front of their black 1941 Buick Super.