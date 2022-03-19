Lenten service slated
Christ Lutheran Church, 1029 Grandview Road, Oil City, will have a Lenten service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Updated: March 19, 2022 @ 4:17 am
Lent is not an obligation. Lent is an invitation. It’s an invitation to Communion with Christ.
