Keeping Up - March 26

‘Raise the Block’ fundraiser planned
The First United Methodist Church of Franklin is hosting a “Raise the Block” fundraiser to build a science lab block and agricultural classroom for the Clare School in Makoni-Buhera District, Zimbabwe.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 26, 2022 @ 6:16 am
The First United Methodist Church of Franklin is hosting a “Raise the Block” fundraiser to build a science lab block and agricultural classroom for the Clare School in Makoni-Buhera District, Zimbabwe.
I have been preaching a sermon series through Lent on the theme of “The Pervasive Influence of the Cross.”
‘Raise the Block’ fundraiser planned
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could taking ivermectin as an alternative to vaccination for COVID cause damage to the retina? — K.D.
Is the following statement true or false? It is often the case that children like what is not good for them and do not like what is good for them.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 26, 2022 — You are focused, hardworking and determined. You go after what you want. You are a perfectionist with an eye for detail. Good news! This year your chickens come home to roost. Your hard work will pay off with a promotion, raise, kudos, awards or …
“Don’t ever underestimate the impact you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 82-year-old man. I’ve had breathing difficulty due to nasal passage swelling for most of my adult life. It will clear up periodically, but then I’ll have to endure several months of this problem. Nothing I’ve tried works, and there’s always the rebound — my symptoms be…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 25, 2022 — You are playful, high-spirited and entertaining. You don’t hesitate to speak your mind. You are clever, articulate and an excellent debater. People like you. This is a year of learning and teaching. You will enjoy more solitude to reflect upon your…
Lexus understood the importance of value to people who bought luxury cars such as those made by Mercedes and BMW — back when Mercedes and BMW pretty much owned the luxury car market. Lexus acquired a large chunk of what had been their market by offering luxury cars that were better values th…
Dear Car Talk:
Long before he retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Thomas Greenfield went to the Aero Chevrolet dealership in Alexandria, Virginia, and purchased a white-over-blue 1960 Sport Impala two-door hardtop.
Buick is not a very exciting brand. But you know what? It doesn’t have to be. Not everyone wants some pumped-up pickup truck or fire-breathing sports car.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a 40-year-old woman who is renting a room in my house, and all of a sudden, she had serious issues vomiting. Over about three weeks to a month, it was finally diagnosed as cyclic vomiting syndrome. She had to go to the emergency room several times, and of course we had…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 24, 2022 — You are a natural leader who is well-liked and generous to others. You are perceptive, even psychic. People respect you because you speak the truth. Focus on your personal responsibilities and personal relationships this year. Invest in yourself.…
Q: I own a 2017 Nissan Rogue that has 56,000 miles on it. Whenever the temperature gets below 25 degrees, the car won’t up-shift out of what seems like fourth gear until the engine warms up. The colder it is, the longer it takes, sometimes up to two miles. Is this normal for this car? The de…
“Children see magic because they look for it.”
“The scariest moment is always just before you start.”
Dear Savvy Senior, How effective is the shingles vaccine and what is the CDC recommendation for getting it? My older brother and sister, both in their fifties, got COVID a few months back followed by shingles. Do you know if there is a connection between these viruses, and would the shingles…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Approximately five years ago, I was diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer. My urologist referred me for radiation therapy, to be followed by Lupron every six months for two years. The shots caused low libido and hot flashes, which exacerbated my rosacea. At the time, I…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 — You are energetic, impulsive and adventurous. You have excellent communication skills. You have a strong work ethic and strive for perfection. Stay light on your feet this year, because change is in the wind. You will experience new directions a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old woman in good health. I tested positive for the COVID virus in December 2020 and was hospitalized but did not need a ventilator. I needed oxygen for about two weeks after release. Four or five weeks ago, I noted thicker saliva in my mouth. The liquid harde…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — You are a warrior at heart, which is why you are driven, energetic and motivated. You fight for what you believe. When enthused, you are a hard worker. This year you want to create solid foundations in your life. Simplicity will be your theme. Tak…
Q. When my children’s mother and I broke up four years ago, we made a pact that we would never go back to court. But as time went on, it got more difficult to discuss things rationally. I know I should reach out to her when we have something to discuss, but it always escalates to a fight. So…
Today is Tuesday, March 22, the 81st day of 2022. There are 284 days left in the year.
“Great difficulties may be surmounted by patience and perseverance.”
Today is Monday, March 21, the 80th day of 2022. There are 285 days left in the year.
“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 21, 2022 — You are pleasing, charming and talented. You are a passionate person, but you are also contemplative. Although you appear lighthearted, you don’t take things lightly. This is a wonderful year to enjoy yourself and your relations with others, becaus…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of…
Q: I’m interested in getting an SSD (solid-state drive) with computer-chip memory to replace a mechanical hard disk drive. What are the main differences between SSDs and hard drives? — Nick Jakubowsky, St. Paul, Minnesota
Lent is not an obligation. Lent is an invitation. It’s an invitation to Communion with Christ.
Lenten service slated
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 19, 2022 — You are a warm, friendly, caring, compassionate person. Nevertheless, it’s not easy for others to understand who you are. You can be mysterious. This year is the first year of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you. This means you need to be courag…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Should a “junior-senior male” (age 75) be concerned about increasing urination, both at night, with normal prostate-related issues, but also during the daytime? Does one have to compensate and drink more fluids? Is there a danger in not having enough fluids in the system? — A.S.
Q: I’m concerned that my 3-year-old — she’s nearly 4 — daughter has some sort of language issue. For example, even though my brother’s family moved away nearly two years ago, whenever we drive by their former house my daughter will ask if they still live there. If I am wearing a yellow shirt…
“I restore myself when I’m alone. A career is born in public — talent in private.”
Preventive care is a key component of an effective health care regimen. Preventive care is not a one-size-fits-all approach, as various factors will influence what an individual should be doing at any given moment to ensure his or her overall health.
2002 HD Ultra Classic, fuel injected. Call 814-229-9164
TRISTATE ROOFING Asphalt shingles, metal and commercial r…
Apples: Ida Red, Jonagold, Mutsu & Red Delicious. Gro…
The family of Grace Wilkinson would like to thank all the…
NOTICE is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the …
Aerus Electrolux Sales, Service, Supplies, Vacuums, Shamp…
Kenmore heavy duty 24 wide stackable electric washer &…