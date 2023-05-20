Revival
Oil City Wesleyan Methodist Church will hold revival services May 21-28.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oil City Wesleyan Methodist Church will hold revival services May 21-28.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen news reports of many positive results from people using INNOVO, the FDA-approved shorts that provide electrical pelvic muscle stimulation, to possibly eliminate incontinence entirely. I also have heard that insurance companies may help pay the cost of these shorts…
I heard a song recently by Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers titled, “Go Spread the Gospel” and the chorus said, “And now go spread the gospel use as few words as possible. They’d rather see a sermon than to hear one any day, let your life be a beacon, shine your light for Jesus.”
Revival
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday May 20, 2023 — You are intuitive and sensitive and can form close bonds with others. You are warm and caring because you identify with others. This is a year of change, which means you should stay flexible so that you can seek out new opportunities or suddenly go …
Today in History
“A dead end street is a good place to turn around.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 19, 2023 — You like to improve things and help others because you care about the world you live in. You take a rational, practical approach to life. You have strong opinions and will defend them. What you achieve this year will be the result of hard work. Simpl…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My child has been prescribed a device by their neurologist to treat their migraines. My child is 18 and has suffered migraines since the age of 4. Due to other prescriptions for a neuromuscular disorder, my child’s doctor does not want to add another prescription into the mix…
My mileage drops in the winter.
The Lexus RX used to come standard with a V6. Hence RX350 — the numbers after the letters denoting the size of the V6 (3.5 liters) it came standard with.
Driver: Jonah Beichner, 9, of Tionesta
Driver: Zachary Beichner, 13, of Tionesta
Driver: Nick Baysek, 40
Driver: Jeremy Beichner, 40, of Tionesta
Driver: Steve Bright, 49, of New Castle
Driver: Andy Cavanaugh, 35, of Oil City
Driver: Cameron Griffin, 11, of Oil City
Driver: Ron Harkless, 24, of Franklin
Driver: Shaun Kline, 41, of Oil City
Driver: Shaun Kline, Jr., 9, of Oil City
Driver: Austin Lamberton, 23, of Franklin
Driver: Cole Laskey, 11, of Oil City
Driver: Blaise Fleisher, 12, of Strattanville
Driver: Carter Crispen, 11, of Oil City
Driver: Cole Edwards, 15, of Kennerdell
Driver: Konar Loney, 17, of Pleasantville
Driver: Cooper Macormac, 12, of Knox
Driver: Brent Matus, 53, of Wampum, PA
Driver: Bodey McClintock, 28, of Franklin
Driver: Dave Phillips, 48, of Franklin
Driver: Grayson Porter, 7, Oil City
Driver: Chad Reitz, 45, of Utica
May 21 — Sunday Thunder — Military Night (Free admission with valid military ID) plus 2022 recognition for 410 Sprints & 358 Modified
May 14 — 5 p.m.: Fast 410 Wing Sprints Race, 270 Micro Sprints, 358 Modifieds
May 19: Fab4 Racing — BRP Mods, RUSH Lates
Driver: John McFadden, 8, of Volant