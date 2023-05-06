Concert
The Calvary's Love Trio will perform a concert at New Life Community Chapel, located at 9778 U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry at 6 p.m. May 14.
“It is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.”
At times of war, nations fight enemies — domestic and abroad. Obviously, nations build large armies and stockpile arms in opposition to these outside threats. They also, though, look within for hidden saboteurs.
BMW used to offer the X1, the company’s smallest (and most affordable) crossover, in two versions — one front-wheel drive and the other all-wheel drive (which BMW markets as xDrive).
In 1932, one of the more popular Plymouth models was the PB. It was a 2,875-pound four-door sedan car that carried a base price of $635.
I love your column for the entertainment as well as to learn more about cars!
Dear Jim: I want a sunroom, but I cannot afford one so I thought about installing a bow or bay window. Is it better to buy a premade unit or assemble one from separate windows? What are important efficiency features? — Colin W.
“Great opportunities to help others seldom come, but small ones surround us every day.”
“The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.”
Dear Savvy Senior, I have some hip and back problems and could use a walking cane to help me get around. Is there anything I should know about canes before I buy one? Limping Linda
“The secret of your future is hidden in your daily routine.”
Q. I was talking to my sister on the phone yesterday about how angry my children’s mother makes me, when I peered around the bathroom door and there was my 7-year-old, with tears in her eyes, listening to every word. I was confident my children have never heard me talk about their mother in …
“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”
By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet undefined
All the commissioners of the kingdom, the prefects and the satraps, the high officials and the governors have consulted together that the king should establish a statute and enforce an injunction that anyone who makes a petition to any god or man besides you, O king, for thirty days, shall b…
Musical Homily
Q: My almost-3-year-old, when I begin to do something, will yell, “I WILL DO IT!” When it’s something he can do, fine, but if it’s not, then I just say, “No, Mommy will do it” and that’s the end of it. He also tells me, probably 10 times a day, “No nap, Mommy! No nap!” When it’s naptime, how…
“Genius is the ability to renew one’s emotions in daily experience.”