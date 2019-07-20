The Titusville Church of Christ revival week services will continue through Sunday. The theme is "Unashamed of the Gospel."
Amet and Alexia Fall will discuss their ministry in Senegal, West Africa, during the services at 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Singer, songwriter and recording artist Dan Meredith will provide entertainment at tonight's service.
A freewill offering for the Rev. Wilson Kamau's ministry and orphanage in Africa will be received during each service.
The annual Peniel Holiness Camp Meeting will start Sunday and continue through July 28 with services at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily.
The evangelists will be the Rev. John Juneman, evangelist in residence at Trevecca Community Church and Chris Lohrstofer, vice president for academic affairs and associated professor of Wesleyan Theology at Wesley Biblical Seminary. The Mark Forester family will be song evangelists.
Jason and Lora Campbell from One Mission Society will teach children at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day.
Teens may stay at the camp for 10 days for a fee of $100 if registered before Friday, July 12. The Rev. Adam and Valerie Vanaman of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene will minister to the teens.
Rooms, tents and trailer spaces are available for people wanting to lodge at the camp. Meals will be served in the dining hall. The snack bar and book room will be open when services are not in session.
This is an interdenominational camp. More details are available by calling (814) 774-8426 or going online to http://http://www.penielholinesscamp.com.
Bethel United Methodist Church in Siverly will host a concert by Next O' Kin, formerly The Weckerly Family, at 11:15 a.m Sunday.
The group performs primarily old gospel tunes and country favorites.
The church is located at 486 Colbert Ave. in Oil City.
Grace Community Bible Fellowship in Franklin will host a mission sewing day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The group will make a simple pillowcase dresses for African orphans as well as items for the ABC Pregnancy Center and rag quilts for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. Those attending should take a sewing machine and sewing supplies.
The church, located at 1759 Pittsburgh Road, will hold its monthly free dinner for the community from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Heckathorn United Methodist Church will offer its monthly men's breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 27.
The event, which is available free of charge, will include food and fellowship for area men.
The church is located at 369 Heckathorn Church Road, Seneca.
The Salem Reformed United Church of Christ and Bethany Crossroads E.C. Church will have a combined morning worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Bethany Crossroads E.C. Church, located on the corner of Nickleville Road and Crossroads Church Drive.
Joe Toy will be the featured speaker.
In 1993, Toy established a ministry called Open Air Ministries-Philadelphia. The ministry is primarily evangelistic by nature. Outreach is conducted at bus stops, subways, college campuses, center city, parades, events, neighborhoods, parks and other areas in and around Philadelphia; Camden, New Jersey; and Wilmington, Delaware.
Through the years, Toy has been involved in the Philadelphia Port Ministry. Also, much outreach has been done in inner-city neighborhoods with children. Presently, Toy is reaching out to kids through Metro Philadelphia's Sidewalk Sunday School ministry.
Another large part of Toy's work is training others in evangelism. He spends a number of weeks each year training youth groups, college students, missionary candidates and others in evangelism. Some of these groups spend time with him in Philadelphia for a day or a week.
The cooperative ministry of Christ, First and Grace United Methodist churches of Franklin will hold a combined Worship in the Park service at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 28, at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
The guest speaker will be Cynthia Moore-Koikoi, bishop of the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church.
In case of rain, the service will be held in the First United Methodist Church at 1102 Liberty St.
Ken Osborne, a bass soloist from Interlochen, Michigan, will provide a concert at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, in the tabernacle at the Pleasantville Camp.
The concert is part of a week-long annual family camp held at the campgrounds, 260 Third St., Pleasantville.
Camp starts Friday, July 26, and continues through Saturday, Aug. 3. Services are held at 7 p.m. each night. Doug Newton will be the evangelist.
More details are available online at http://www.pleasantvillecamp.net.
Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Missionfest celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
The event, to be held rain or shine, will feature a large indoor garage sale which includes books, old and precious items and a prize drawing.
Food and beverage items will be available.
Proceeds from Missionfest 2019 will be distributed to many local and worldwide mission causes. This year's recipients are ABC Life Center, Mustard Seed Missions, Seneca Hills Bible Conference, Child Evangelism Fellowship, United World Missions (Bruneau's), Venango Youth for Christ, Grace Learning Center and Presbyterian Mission Agency (Heikkila).
As part of the Missionfest celebration, the Pine Valley Boys will provide music for the worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church.
More information is available by calling the church at 432-4162.
Victory Heights United Brethren Church will hold its annual car cruise from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the church along Route 322, east of Franklin.
The event includes music, food, giveaways and cars. There is no cost to register a vehicle to display.
The rain date is Monday, Aug. 5.
More information is available by calling the church at 432-8004.