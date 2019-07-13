TIONESTA - The Klassens, a Paraguayan folk harp and keyboard duo, will perform at 7 p.m. today at the Tionesta Alliance Church.
Eduard Klassen is a native of Paraguay now living in Canada, who has presented more than 4,500 concerts in 38 countries since making a personal commitment to Christ.
His wife, Christine, was born and raised in Ontario, Canada, and has played the piano since 1976. She is a registered nurse, and has recently begun to perform in concert with her husband.
A typical concert presentation by The Klassens includes a variety of Christian harp music from South America, North America and Europe, interspersed with personal testimony and stories of God's work in Eduard's life, from boyhood in the wilderness of Paraguay to the present.
The Alliance church is located at 1734 Route 36, Tionesta. More information is available by calling (814) 566-9872.
@DK brief head:Service in the park
SANDY LAKE - The congregations of the Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church and the Methodists United in Faith will hold a combined church service at 11 a.m. Sunday at the G. Turner Craig Park in Sandy Lake.
The Rev. Beth Creekpaum will be the speaker and the Rev. Janet Pratt will provide children's ministry.
A musical prelude will begin at 9:30, and will be provided by the Stoneboro Methodist Praise Band, Art Shambaugh, Barb Carothers, Lilly Katavitch, the SLIM Brothers and a praise and worship band from both churches will provide the music during the worship service.
A cookout will follow. Hot dogs and water will be provided. Those who attend should take a dish to share and a lawn chair for seating.
@DK brief head:Pine Ridge Holiness Camp
The Pine Ridge Holiness Camp will hold a series of services with evangelists the Rev. Steve Malone, the Rev. Paul Mullen, the Rev. Joel Byer family and Brianna Fall from Monday through Sunday, July 21.
Daily services will be held at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Afternoon services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The evening service will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Membership is not required to attend camp events.
The camp is located at 1733 Sunny Road in Lickingville.
More information is available by calling the Rev. Joshua Peck at (814) 354-2945.
@DK brief head:Active shooter workshop
SIGEL - Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church will host an Active Shooter Preparedness and Response presentation for people of all faiths from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sigel Civic Center.
The civic center is located at 120 Schoolhouse Road in Sigel.
There is no fee to attend the workshop, which will be conducted by Bob Winters of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Tracey Zents of the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services.
The event is open to pastors, rabbis, priests, clergy, lay people, church staff, Sunday school teachers, church board members, ushers, greeters, custodians, elders and deacons from any faith community.
Those who plan to attend must pre-register by sending an email to mttaborpresby@gmail.com or calling (814) 752-2228.
@DK brief head:Peniel Holiness Camp
The annual Peniel Holiness Camp Meeting will be held July 21-28 with services at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily.
There will be a concert series at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, and Monday, July 22, Tuesday, July 23 which will be followed by a preaching service at 7:30 p.m.
The evangelists will be the Rev. John Juneman, evangelist in residence at Trevecca Community Church and Chris Lohrstofer, vice president for academic affairs and associated professor of Wesleyan Theology at Wesley Biblical Seminary. The Mark Forester family will be song evangelists.
Jason and Lora Campbell from One Mission Society will teach children at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day.
Teens may stay at the camp for 10 days for a fee of $100 if registered before Friday, July 12. The Rev. Adam and Valerie Vanaman of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene will minister to the teens.
Rooms, tents and trailer spaces are available for people wanting to lodge at the camp. Meals will be served in the dining hall. The snack bar and book room will be open when services are not in session.
This is an interdenominational camp. More details are available by calling (814) 774-8426 or going online to http://http://www.penielholinesscamp.com.
@DK brief head:Ventriloquist to perform
VAN - New Life Community Chapel will hold a presentation by ventriloquist Jimmy Swogger & Friends at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
Swogger and his entourage provide a unique ministry that has enabled him to get his message out across the United States and abroad.
Swogger is the lead pastor of the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
The chapel is located eight miles east of the Cranberry Mall along Route 322.
@DK brief head:Next O' Kin
Bethel United Methodist Church in Siverly will host a concert by Next O' Kin, formerly The Weckerly Family, at 11:15 a.m Sunday, July 21.
The group performs primarily old gospel tunes and country favorites.
The church is located at 486 Colbert Ave. in Oil City.