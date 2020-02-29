Christ Lutheran Church will hold a Lenten service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Rev. David Oester will speak on the topic, "Return to the Lord...Who Redeemed You."
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Christ Lutheran Church will hold a Lenten service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Rev. David Oester will speak on the topic, "Return to the Lord...Who Redeemed You."