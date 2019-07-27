The Salem Reformed United Church of Christ and Bethany Crossroads E.C. Church will have a combined morning worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bethany Crossroads E.C. Church, located on the corner of Nickleville Road and Crossroads Church Drive.
Joe Toy will be the featured speaker.
In 1993, Toy established a ministry called Open Air Ministries-Philadelphia. The ministry is primarily evangelistic by nature. Outreach is conducted at bus stops, subways, college campuses, center city, parades, events, neighborhoods, parks and other areas in and around Philadelphia; Camden, New Jersey; and Wilmington, Delaware.
Through the years, Toy has been involved in the Philadelphia Port Ministry. Also, much outreach has been done in inner-city neighborhoods with children. Presently, Toy is reaching out to kids through Metro Philadelphia's Sidewalk Sunday School ministry.
Another large part of Toy's work is training others in evangelism. He spends a number of weeks each year training youth groups, college students, missionary candidates and others in evangelism. Some of these groups spend time with him in Philadelphia for a day or a week.
Robinson Memorial Chapel in Parker will celebrate Children's Sunday this week.
The service will focus on learning more about God's creation.
The church is located at 200 Robinson Road in Hovey Township.
The cooperative ministry of Christ, First and Grace United Methodist churches of Franklin will hold a combined Worship in the Park service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
The guest speaker will be Cynthia Moore-Koikoi, bishop of the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church.
In case of rain, the service will be held in the First United Methodist Church at 1102 Liberty St.
Ken Osborne, a bass soloist from Interlochen, Michigan, will provide a concert at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the tabernacle at the Pleasantville Camp.
The concert is part of a weeklong annual family camp held at the campgrounds, 260 Third St., Pleasantville.
Camp, which starts Friday, continues through Saturday, Aug. 3. Services are held at 7 p.m. each night. Doug Newton will be the evangelist.
More details are available online at http://www.pleasantvillecamp.net.
Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Missionfest celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
The event, to be held rain or shine, will feature a large indoor garage sale, which includes books, old and precious items and a prize drawing.
Food and beverage items will be available.
Proceeds from Missionfest 2019 will be distributed to many local and worldwide mission causes. This year's recipients are ABC Life Center, Mustard Seed Missions, Seneca Hills Bible Conference, Child Evangelism Fellowship, United World Missions (Bruneau's), Venango Youth for Christ, Grace Learning Center and Presbyterian Mission Agency (Heikkila).
As part of the Missionfest celebration, the Pine Valley Boys will provide music for the worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church.
More information is available by calling the church at 432-4162.
Victory Heights United Brethren Church will hold its annual car cruise from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the church along Route 322, east of Franklin.
The event includes music, food, giveaways and cars. There is no cost to register a vehicle to display.
The rain date is Monday, Aug. 5.
More information is available by calling the church at 432-8004.
Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave., Oil City, will hold its annual Free Carnival from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the city parking lot behind the church.
There will be free hot dogs, popcorn, beverages and snow cones. Plenty of games and activities will be featured such as a ring toss, basketball, "Pitch Burst" and cornhole. Clowns Dennis and Cheryl Butler will do face painting and balloon twisting.
Bethel Baptist Church of Sligo will mark its 21st anniversary with a day full of events on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Activities will include preaching and special music at the worship service, a carnival and special recognition of public officials, veterans and military and law enformcement personnel. A giant food festival is also planned.
Guest speakers for the day-long event will include Braxton Jackson of Lexington, Kentucky; Drew Hogan of Butler; Dennis Regling of Canton, Ohio; and Dave Whitmore of Brazil.