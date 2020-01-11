Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Dave Updegrave, who recently hiked through the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine with his three sons will present a program at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Cooperstown Community Church of God.
Updegrave will show slides and display some of his hiking equipment. There will be a question-and-answer period, followed by a chili supper.