Let mom know how you feel about combined Mother's Day brunch

Q. My husband has two children, ages 6 and 8. They live with us every few days. The back and forth is crazy, but they are young, and I know it’s probably not a good idea for them to be away from either parent for very long. The kids usually stay with their mother on Mother’s Day, but this year she asked if we would like to join her and her husband for Mother’s Day brunch. I am a little uncomfortable with it, but I’m afraid I’ll insult her if I say no. Plus, she’s already mentioned something to the kids, and they are excited that we are all going out together. What’s good ex-etiquette?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 — You are gentle and cautious, and careful to protect your boundaries. You have the good fortune of being able to make your dreams come true. You are financially aware, and you enjoy beautiful things. This is a more social year for you, because your z…
After a working lifetime of alarm clocks and meetings, you might be looking forward to a lot more unstructured time once you retire. But taking care of one more to-do list early on can set you up for a better retirement.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 9, 2022 — You are practical, classic, persevering and patient. You love the arts, especially music. You definitely enjoy the finer things in life. This year will be slower paced. You also will have a stronger focus on partnerships and your closest relationships…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I work with a group for people with a type of cancer resistant to chemo or radiation, and many of the members have had to have numerous, life-altering surgeries, including amputations. A member asked whether others had symptoms of PTSD and said two therapists told her that PT…
The United Methodist Church’s Council of Bishops had ended a five-day meeting acknowledging the inevitable breakup of their denomination. It’s a schism that will widen this weekend with the launch of a global movement led by theologically conservative Methodists. The breakaway denomination is called the Global Methodist Church — it will officially exist as of Sunday. Its leaders have been exasperated by liberal churches’ continued defiance of United Methodist bans on same-sex marriage and the ordination of openly gay clergy. The new president of the Council of Bishops — New York-based Thomas Bickerton — described the launch of the new movement as a “sad and sobering reality.”
We live in troubling times. It seems that problems abound: a struggling economy, a divisive political landscape and national even worldwide security threats. Our security seems to have been lost in a raging sea of chaos.
Dear Dr. Roach: My husband, his brother and their mother all have had dangerous blood clots that have traveled to their lungs with no prior warning. My concern is for my 26-year-old daughter, who is currently on hormonal birth control, and any other lifestyle changes she should make.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 7, 2022 — You are charming and personable. You appreciate the arts in all forms. You are generous to others, because you want to make the world a better place. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be wrapping things up and clearing…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday May 6, 2022 — You are warm, friendly and like to get along with others. Friendships are important. You appreciate beauty and love your creature comforts. You have a genuine desire to help. This year, it’s time to be rewarded for your past achievements. Expect a prom…
Dear Jim: I like wood front doors, but mine is leaky and needs refinishing. I would like something more maintenance-free. Are stainable fiberglass doors more efficient and durable and do they look like wood? — Sharon G.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 5, 2022 — You are a caring, compassionate person. You are outgoing, friendly and opinionated. However, you are also a good listener. Welcome opportunities that will come to you this year to be reflective and allow you to ponder your spiritual values. This is …
The conventional wisdom of car buying once stated that your loan should not exceed 48 months. But the latest data from Edmunds shows that the average loan term for a new car has steadily increased over the last decade and is now about 70 months. These longer loan terms reflect not only a tre…
Q: I want to respond to the tire sealant problems. About a year ago I was coming back from Cape Cod and in the trunk of my car I had a large explosion. At the next truck stop I discovered that a full can of tire sealant had exploded in my trunk. What a mess: sticky, gooey foam everywhere on …
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 65-year-old woman and have had pain in my right hip for more than a year. I have a normal body mass index. My general practitioner diagnosed trochanteric bursitis and recommended stretches plus Voltaren cream to reduce the pain. The stretching helped control the pain, …
Dear Savvy Senior, I will be 65 and eligible for Medicare in a few months and am interested in getting a Medicare Advantage plan to cover my health care and medications. What tips can you provide to help me pick a plan? Ready to Retire
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — You like routine and security. You think things through carefully, then you stick with your decision. You are caring and kind to others. This year will be lighthearted and more social and fun-loving! Take care of your health and focus on service to…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have struggled with IBS and GERD since I was a small child. I have had multiple gastroscopies and have been on countless medications over the years for my issues. I’ve followed every diet and lifestyle change that my doctor has suggested, with, at best, moderate results.