Lexus raises the bar with ES 350 'Ultra Luxury'

The redesigned top-shelf ES does come with an admirable suite of luxuries. The Ultra has semi-aniline leather seats (softer and more durable), with 14-way power with 4-way lumbar for the driver and 10-way for the passenger. There is a power rear sunshade and manual rear-door sunshades to block glare and heat, a convenient hands-free/power trunk lid, and even an upgraded suspension for comfort. (lexus.com)
The 7th generation Lexus ES sits on a new platform, longer and wider, bringing more comfort for passengers and more space for your stuff. Cool enough, but what's with the designation "Ultra Luxury" applied to the top-line version?
What high-tech gizmos and extraordinary niceties can warrant such a moniker? Does it have hovercraft technology? Will it drive itself? Is there a wet bar in the rear seat?