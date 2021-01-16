Living with Children: Advice for preschool teachers

Q: I teach 3- and 4-year-olds in a childcare center in Australia. I always have a few difficult children in any group and the book in which you describe Alpha Speech ["The Well-Behaved Child"] has been very helpful. My disciplinary options are limited to separating a misbehaving child out of the group for a few minutes and talking, but I cannot isolate or take privileges away. Besides, it seems that the worst kids' parents undo at home what we accomplish in the classroom. Some of them even side with their children when they misbehave. Meanwhile, we walk on eggshells when it comes to discipline so that a parent doesn't file a complaint against us with child protection. What suggestions do you have for preschool teachers?
A: Go back to school and learn automobile repair. Better yet, learn baking. Hardly anyone ever sends dessert back to the kitchen.
Q: I teach 3- and 4-year-olds in a childcare center in Australia. I always have a few difficult children in any group and the book in which you describe Alpha Speech ["The Well-Behaved Child"] has been very helpful. My disciplinary options are limited to separating a misbehaving child out of…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I tested positive for COVID about six weeks ago. I had very mild symptoms for about 24 hours. I lost my sense of taste and smell. My senses are slowly returning, but now I constantly have a strange taste in my mouth. I can't tell if it's a metallic taste or not. Eating, drink…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old female with MGUS. I was just diagnosed with an ulcer, Barrett's esophagus, GERD and a hiatal hernia of 8 cm. My surgeon has put me on high-dose Prilosec and Carafate before bed. My oncologist has given the OK for surgery for the hernia, but friends have tol…
Q: In a recent column you responded to R.W. from Minnetonka, Minn., that he should not need spark plug replacement of the platinum tipped plugs until the manufacturer recommended 60,000 miles. One thing that is often not considered is that over time, the dissimilar metals in the aluminum hea…
Building a world-class sport sedan is tougher than it looks. Of course, that's true of everything from making an omelet to setting a broken bone, but a smart, focused student can generally master either of those in less than a decade.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 64 and thin, on no medications and had my bloodwork done. Cholesterol showed 226 total, HDL 77, triglycerides 79, LDL 131, glucose 94. My blood pressure is usually about 90/60, and I have never smoked.
Q. My husband's ex asked me what we bought their son for Christmas. Because he and his dad love baseball, I told her we bought him a jersey and tickets to a game when their team comes into town. She has remarried and celebrates Hanukkah with her new husband and wanted her son to participate …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like to know how to treat arthritis. I have been using Voltaren per my doctor's orders, but it does not seem to be helping much. I have also been taking ibuprofen, but I am afraid of stomach bleeding. The arthritis is in my wrists and thumb. I can hardly open a doorkn…
DR. ROACH WRITES: In a previous column, I deferred making a recommendation about a COVID-19 vaccine until more data were available. The Food and Drug Administration has now made the safety and efficacy data publicly available for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It has been approved and already …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Two years ago, I received the high-dose flu vaccine at my doctor's office. It resulted in a severe case of SIRVA bursitis in my shoulder. I suffered for three months, taking Tylenol after getting two shots of steroid from my orthopedic surgeon and physical therapy. Since then…
Q:Our son is 7 years old and in the second grade. His school went virtual this past spring and we see no end to it, not in the near term at least. When he was going to a brick-and-mortar schoolhouse, he did very well. Close to the top of his class, in fact. Ever since last spring, however, h…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent response to a question about the efficacy of brain supplements. You note there is a paucity of published data, and that there is "no consistent evidence" that supplements help, except perhaps vitamin E.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 83-year-old white male. I am overweight and have high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. I recently have been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. I'm told that I have three strikes against me with these health issues, and there is not much hope in saving my kidney…
Dear Jim: We have a heat pump, but our neighbors have gas heat. Our heat pump cools well, but does not produce much heat. We cover it during winter like our neighbors do their air conditioners. Should we cover it? - May K.
DEAR DR. ROACH: About a month ago, I had pain in my chest, so I went to the emergency room, where I was admitted. My blood pressure was in the 200 range, and they did an echocardiogram and a stress test. Both came out negative, but the cardiologist did an angiogram, and they found out that I…