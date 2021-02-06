A headache does not mean one has a brain tumor, but some brain tumors do cause headaches.
Likewise, ADHD behaviors do not mean one has a food allergy, albeit some food allergies cause, in some children, behaviors that are on the official list of ADHD symptoms. (Mind you, I believe ADHD is one of many bogus psychological diagnoses, but that is a subject for another column.)
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 85 and had been taking my blood pressure medicine in the morning for probably 25 years. I take metoprolol, losartan and a water pill. Lately I've been reading that I should take this medicine at night, so that we will be better protected against heart attacks and strokes …
WASHINGTON (TNS) - President Joe Biden - only the second Roman Catholic in U.S. history elected to the country's highest political office - keeps a picture in the Oval Office of himself with Pope Francis.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 52-year-old female. During my annual exam this year, my fasting cholesterol came back at 217. I usually come in around 170-180. I am not overweight, do not smoke, eat well (not lot of fatty foods) and exercise on a daily basis by walking 1.5-2 miles. In the note given …
DORAL, Fla. - Until now, keeping up with the Joneses and their Tesla Model Y meant buying a, well, a Tesla Model Y. Or possibly the Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle. But unless you live in a communist country, what's so great about buying the same vehicle as everyone else? It's like saying, "Ye…
The current generation Honda Accord has been a class leader since it was introduced in 2018. It has garnered an Edmunds Top Rated award for the last two years, meaning it outranked all other midsize sedans. But there is a new challenger for the title: the all-new 2021 Kia K5.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have pernicious anemia. My doctor told me not to take any NSAIDs, including aspirin, because they can cause stomach irritation, and that pernicious anemia raises the risk of stomach cancer to three times the rate of the average person.
DEAR DR. ROACH: With cases rising and all the information about COVID-19 out there, I have yet to read what should we be doing for people who have only a mild case. I know of three people in their late to mid-20s who all tested positive and only had sinus issues and one had a sore throat. Co…
Q.I have a real problem with my bonus daughter's lying. I overhear her telling her mother how she wants to go home when she is with us, but her father won't let her. She never tells us she wants to go home. On the contrary, she tells us how much she loves being with us. I think she's playing…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 50-year-old female in fair health who was recently diagnosed with gout. I experienced excruciating pain in my left big toe only that came in bursts, then would subside to a dull pain, followed by another burst of pain. This pain was as bad as kidney stones, which were …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old man in quite good health. I spend at least 30 hours a week doing yard work. I have had high blood calcium for many years, usually around 10.7. I take pravastatin and triamterene/HCTZ. My doctor has been a little concerned and has been monitoring it. She se…
Q: I'm trying to block background noise on Zoom calls with students ages 5 to 8 who are at home or in daycare. The students have noise-canceling headphones that block the noise for them, but I have to listen to the sounds of other children, siblings, parents and barking dogs.
Making children happy became a parenting goal in the early 1970s. The paradox, as everyone with a modicum of commonsense knows, is that the more effort parents put into making a child happy, the more unhappy the child becomes.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My lab results showed my potassium level was 5.4 mmol/L. My primary care doctor does not seem concerned at all with this reading. After checking on the internet I have found that this reading can be life threating, especially with my heart. My previous readings have all been …
Q: I bought new a 2018 Mazda6, 4-cylinder turbo. The specs call for semi-synthetic oil. Everyone who I know with auto expertise thinks I should use full synthetic, even a former engineer friend from GM. The tech personnel at my local dealership, including the manager, tell me to follow the s…
If you're thinking about a small crossover wagon and looking for a reason to favor one over another, Subaru's got something to show you that is hard-bordering-on-impossible to find in any other crossover: a pedal to the left of the brake pedal.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old female in good health, but after years at a desk I have upper back and shoulder flexibility issues. About 20 years ago I had frozen shoulder syndrome that resolved through physiotherapy and exercise. I now want to keep my upper shoulder flexibility and mayb…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the benefits of weightlifting over aerobic exercise? I know that any exercise is beneficial compared with nothing, but which is better for losing weight long term? Running or jogging can burn calories, but I have read that muscle requires more energy metabo…
I was married for five years and had a son. We divorced a year ago, but started dating again. She ended up pregnant - again. I asked for a DNA test prior to paying child support. They tested both kids and neither is mine. I'm done with their mother and no longer want anything to do with eith…