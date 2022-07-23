Living with Children: Research on ultrasounds is murky

Correlation does not prove causation, drummed my grad school statistics professor. For example, a rise in the rate of American children who regularly consume lox and a concurrent rise in Type 2 diabetes among American children does not, in and of itself, prove lox consumption increases the risk of diabetes. Proving the contention would require a control group. Nonetheless, a correlation hints at the possibility of cause-and-effect and is grounds for further study.

The lox-diabetes correlation is fanciful, but the following is not: Since the early 1990s, there has been a dramatic increase in ultrasounds per pregnancy (as well as a significant increase in ultrasound wave intensity), and a parallel increase in autism. The relationship has been the subject of several studies, none of which have settled the obvious question.

COLUMN: Ingratitude is inappropriate in the life of a Christian

  By ERIC REAMER

“As He (Jesus) entered a village, ten leprous men who stood at a distance met Him; and they raised their voices, saying, ‘Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!’ When He saw them, He said to them, ‘Go and show yourselves to the priests.’ And as they were going, they were cleansed. Now one of them,…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 23, 2022 — You are a confident person with a natural warmth and friendliness. Your positive attitude guarantees that you are well-liked. You are curious about many things and are attracted to characters. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for y…

Transient ischemic attack leads to high prescription dosage

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old man, and I recently had a 30-minute TIA. I spent one day in the hospital and had many tests done, all of which were normal. They found no blockage issues. My total cholesterol has been below 200 for forever. The hospital prescribed 40 mg of Lipitor. I could…

Simple strategies to stretch retirement savings

Running out of money is a common concern among retirees. And that anxiety is not necessarily unfounded, as a recent study from the Society of Actuaries found that people routinely underestimate just how much money they will need in retirement. Similarly, a 2019 model created by the employee …

New AARP Pennsylvania Poll: Voters 50+ Could Tip the Scales in 2022

  PR Newswire

AARP Pennsylvania released key findings from a 2022 election survey that shows candidates for governor and U.S. Senate should pay close attention to Pennsylvanians over 50 heading into the summer campaign season, with issues like inflation, jobs and the economy, and Social Security on 50+ vo…

4 big expenses you could face in retirement

  By KATE ASHFORD NerdWallet

Retirement planning is part savings, part guessing game. While many of your day-to-day expenses will remain the same, there are big-ticket categories that can take a large bite out of your savings.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 22, 2022 — You are a unique individual who is creative and sensitive. You can be rebellious, but mostly you are a charming optimist. This year is a rewarding time for you because you will receive the recognition you deserve. Yay! Expect a promotion, acknowledg…

Smooth travel tips for seniors
Smooth travel tips for seniors

ATLANTA (TNS) — It’s time to start thinking about epic summer vacations. While planning is key for all travelers, it can be especially important for seniors who want to ensure the best travel experience.

Social media: It's not just for kids anymore
Social media: It's not just for kids anymore

Perhaps due to the popularity of social media among a generation of young people who grew up with it, platforms such as Instagram and Facebook are often associated with people born in the 21st century.

Stock market slump unsettling Americans eying retirement

Americans on the cusp of retiring are facing a tough choice as they watch their nest eggs shrink: Stay the course or keep working. A stock market slump this year has taken a big bite out of investors’ portfolios, including retirement plans like 401(k)s. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is down about 17% since its all-time high in early January. The sharp reversal after a banner 2021 for Wall Street has been particularly unsettling for those who have been planning to retire sooner, rather than later, and banking on a healthier stock portfolio to help fund their post-work lifestyle.

How to make new friends after 50
How to make new friends after 50

The early years of midlife are a hectic time for many people. Around the time many people reach their late 30s and early 40s, they’re balancing the responsibilities of a career and a family. But as people enter their 50s, some of those responsibilities tend to be less significant, leaving mo…

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Strategies for staying active with joint pain
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Strategies for staying active with joint pain

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I enjoy an active lifestyle, from gardening to playing golf, cross-country skiing and participating in water fitness. I also walk daily. My knees have begun to bother me, and I am noticing some other aches and pains. I don’t want to have to cut back on the activities I love…

Tips for good outcomes after hip, knee replacement surgery

  By RHODA MADSON Mayo Clinic News Network

ROCHESTER, Minn. (TNS) — Total hip and knee replacement surgeries are among the most commonly performed operations in the U.S., with an estimated 1 million of these procedures performed each year. Demand for these surgeries also has been rising globally.

Delaying dementia: VR games may be the next big thing

ATLANTA (TNS) — While virtual reality may once have seemed like something out of “Back to the Future,” the technology is now here to stay. A new report by CNET claims the gaming platform may even be older adults’ next super weapon in the fight against dementia.

They Said It

“Don’t ever underestimate the impact you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 21, 2022 — You are perceptive, eloquent and charming. You also have excellent comedic timing. You are innovative, optimistic and determined. Welcome opportunities for solitude this year, because this is a time of learning as well as teaching for you. Study w…