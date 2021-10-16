Living with Children: Should son switch schools?

Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Q: Our 13-year-old eighth-grader says he doesn’t like the small private school he attends and wants us to put him in public high school next year. His grades are fine, he’s got several close friends, and he’s on the basketball and track teams, but he says that he’s bored and wants to attend a bigger school that offers more in the way of classes and activities. We are concerned because the high school he would attend has a reputation for being a risky environment. We’ve heard horror stories of previously good kids falling in with the wrong crowd, getting into drug use, and the like. In our estimation, our son is the sort who might cave to peer pressure. He assures us that we have nothing to worry about. What are your thoughts?
A: Well of course he assures you that you have nothing to worry about! As today’s young people are prone to remarking, “Duh!”
