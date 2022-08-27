Living with Children: The importance of obedience

The mother of a 5-year-old girl tells her to dress for school. The child replies, insolence abounding, “No! I don’t want to, and I’m not going to!” Mom tells her if she doesn’t dress, she will go to school in her pajamas. The child dresses. And that’s the end of it. Or is it?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 — You’re very independent. You’re focused on details. You’re generous, caring and compassionate to others. You welcome exploring opportunities to become a better person. This is a year of change, which means you must stay light on your feet and be r…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My almost-42-year-old daughter was informed today by her gynecologist that she has two CHEK2 genetic mutations. She has always been healthy. She and her husband have three young children, so my daughter is rather concerned. This revelation came during an otherwise routine vis…
Clarion’s football team is hoping that an offseason of change can make the 2022 season a foundation for improvement in the college’s program. With a revamped coaching staff and more than 40 new additions to the roster, the Golden Eagles enter this year’s campaign with an eye toward building …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 — You are calm, levelheaded, practical and intelligent. Fair and optimistic, you have high standards in everything you do. Simplicity is the key to your world this year. Work to create solid foundations, either physically in a tangible way or internal…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 75-year-old female in excellent health. I either walk or exercise daily with fitness videos that are great and provide a lot of body science along the way. The only thing I’m unsure about is that the video instructor doesn’t believe in using weights, and feels that usin…
After spending the past several seasons as an assistant coach at Franklin, Jason Wargo was more than ready to take on a head coaching challenge. That opportunity popped up when Bryan Borkovich stepped down after a successful stint at Maplewood and Wargo was hired to take over the Tigers’ program.
Last season proved to be pretty special for the Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley (UACV) football team as the Falcon Knights finished with a 9-3 record, recorded the first two playoff victories in program history and earned a spot in the District 9 Class 1A title game.
A change in leadership was in store following a three-win 2021 campaign for the Titusville Rockets. Bryan Baldwin was replaced after four seasons by longtime assistant Mike Reynolds, who hopes to kickstart the program.
Outside of a mouse infestation in the field house at Grove City’s Forker Field, it’s business as usual for coach Sam Mowrey’s Eagles as they prepare to defend their District 10 Class 3A football title this season.
Keystone football has been on a hot streak lately, racking up a 20-7 overall record over three seasons and a 10-4 mark in the conference. That includes its 2021 campaign which saw the Panthers go 7-3 on their way to the District 9 Small School South title.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 — Your practical, sensible approach to life includes an awareness of healthy lifestyles, which you may or may not follow. You are attracted to people with a strong work ethic. You are an excellent teacher. This year your zest for life is strong, whi…
Q: My 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee suddenly developed a clunk downshifting at a stop sign. Then, at the next stop sign, even my wife heard it. Took it to my local garage here, who I have great trust in, as they have saved me a lot of money. They used a machine to analyze it and they indeed fixed…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male in pretty decent health, as far as I know. I had an ultrasound due to some lower abdominal discomfort. The ultrasound did not show any reason for the pain, which actually subsided. But it did show that my gallbladder is full of stones. I am terribly co…
Subaru’s WRX is the street-going version of Subaru’s successful World Rally Cup race cars. It is a modern example of what is still called a “stock” car, though the race cars on today’s NASCAR Cup circuit have almost nothing in common with the “stock” (i.e., factory production) cars they’re m…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with atherosclerosis two years ago. I also had calcium in my carotid artery. I feel like a walking time bomb. When I found out, I stopped my calcium supplement completely. I didn’t even ask my doctor — he was the one who had me take them for years. Did I do th…
Dear Savvy Senior, How do I go about selling unwanted burial plots in my hometown cemetery? When my parents died about 25 years ago my husband (at the time) and I bought two plots near them in the same cemetery. But we’ve gotten divorced since then and have both moved out of state. Besides t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 — You are pleasant, thoughtful, tactful and diplomatic. You are also intelligent and give careful thought to your decisions. You value your close relationships. This is a slower-paced year. Expect to focus more than usual on your closest relationsh…