Low testosterone common cause for low libido

DEAR DR. ROACH: Approximately five years ago, I was diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer. My urologist referred me for radiation therapy, to be followed by Lupron every six months for two years. The shots caused low libido and hot flashes, which exacerbated my rosacea. At the time, I asked my urologist if I could start on testosterone. He replied that it might cause a recurrence of the cancer. About two years ago, a new urologist prescribed testosterone replacement, and the hot flashes and libido problem have decreased.
Did the testosterone replacement possibly cause the improvement in my libido and skin condition? — D.T.
Q: I’m interested in getting an SSD (solid-state drive) with computer-chip memory to replace a mechanical hard disk drive. What are the main differences between SSDs and hard drives? — Nick Jakubowsky, St. Paul, Minnesota
DEAR DR. ROACH: Should a “junior-senior male” (age 75) be concerned about increasing urination, both at night, with normal prostate-related issues, but also during the daytime? Does one have to compensate and drink more fluids? Is there a danger in not having enough fluids in the system? — A.S.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have chronic urinary tract infections. I am 79 and suffer from it often. I frequently go to the bathroom five to six times per night. If I’m lucky, I’ll get two or three hours of sleep. In addition, I feel sharp pains going up my vagina, and I have vaginal dryness.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband, 75, has low blood pressure. His cardiologist has given us a blood pressure monitor to use at home every morning, and the readings are sent directly to the doctor’s office. His readings vary anywhere from 98/62 to more normal readings such as 116/70, but most are o…
