Q: I transfer photos from my Android phone (a Moto G Stylus) to my computer, then delete the pictures from the phone. But the photos don’t stay deleted from the phone. Is there a way to permanently delete pictures? — Tom Krocak, New Brighton, Minnesota

A: There are several possible reasons why photos aren’t being deleted from your phone. Here are some of them:

“Courage involves pain, and is justly praised; for it is harder to face what is painful than to abstain from what is pleasant.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 — You are optimistic, charming, confident and charismatic. You definitely have your own particular style. You are also ambitious, hardworking and very organized. This year your zest for life has been strong. It’s a good year for socializing and enjoyi…

There is no cure for tinnitus

DEAR DR. ROACH: What exactly is tinnitus? What causes it? Is there a cure? Is there a treatment? What should be avoided to improve this condition? — M.F.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 — You approach life with intensity and a lighthearted humor. You embody the contradiction of wanting both your freedom and your security. You are open-minded, candid and always reliable. This year has been the beginning of a new cycle for you, which…

Living with Children: No new tricks to raising kids

What is “gentle parenting”? It did not take much investigation for me to conclude that it is merely a rebranding of the same old, same old parenting babble that America’s mental health establishment has been grinding out since the late 1960s.

COLUMN: Quaint Nativity scenes don't tell the whole story

  • JOHN FRIEDLUND

Most of you probably have a Nativity scene that you set out during the Christmas season. It probably has the familiar cast of characters: shepherds, wise men, a few barnyard animals, Joseph, Mary and, of course, the baby Jesus. Some Nativity scenes feature an angel or two, but that’s about a…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 — You are very confident and charismatic. People find you to be friendly, easygoing and cooperative. You are risk-taking but sincere. It’s important to find work that is meaningful to you. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means …

Can Chantix help smoker quit safely 2nd time around?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old female smoker in good health aside from having osteoporosis. I am addicted to smoking and have tried everything available to quit without any success. I tried taking Chantix 15 years ago and became suicidal. At that time, my late husband and I decided we wo…

PREVIEW: Lakeview Girls Basketball

  • By CHRIS McKISSICK Contributing writer

A year after a very successful season that saw the Lakeview girls basketball team fashion a 17-4 record, share the Region 4 title with Greenville and finish as the District 10 AAA runner up, coach Gary Burke’s Sailors have even higher goals for the 2021-2022 season.

PREVIEW: Union Girls Basketball

  • By CHRIS McKISSICK Contributing writer

Coming off a 12-11 season in 2020-2021, which ended in a loss in the second round of the District 9 playoffs, the Union Golden Damsels have much higher goals and aspirations for the 2021-2022 campaign.

PREVIEW: Redbank Valley Girls Basketball

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

For Redbank Valley, its 2021-22 team is going to look almost identical to its 2020-21 squad, and that’s something that the Bulldog faithful should be very excited about.

PREVIEW: Oil City Girls Basketball

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

If there’s one thing that new Oil City girls basketball coach Jake Stevens has noticed during his first few weeks on the job, it’s that he’s excited about the direction the Oilers’ program is heading.

“Life is a collection of moments. Mindfulness is beautification of the moments.”

PREVIEW: Oil City Boys Basketball

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Coming off a roller coaster of a season in 2020-21, Oil City’s boys basketball team will be looking for a little more “normalcy” heading into this year.

PREVIEW: Franklin Boys Basketball

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With two state championship banners hanging on the walls of the gymnasium, along with several District 10 ones, it’s safe to say that Franklin High School has a rich basketball tradition.

PREVIEW: Redbank Valley Boys Basketball

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Redbank Valley enters the 2021-22 campaign with plenty of athletes on the roster, and that’s both a blessing and a curse, at least from a basketball standpoint.

PREVIEW: Clarion Boys Basketball

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

In its first two seasons under head coach Scott Fox, Clarion Area’s basketball program has seen plenty of success. Since the 2019 season, the Bobcats have gone 34-20, won a state playoff game in each of those seasons and claimed the District 9 Class 1A championship before making it to the PI…

PREVIEW: Keystone Boys Basketball

  • By JOE SAGER Correspondent

The bad news for Keystone heading into the season is it graduated four starters from last year’s District 9 Class 2A semifinal run.

PREVIEW: A-C Valley Boys Basketball

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After two consecutive successful seasons brought the winning tradition back to the Allegheny-Clarion Valley boys basketball program, head coach Tony McGarvey will be looking to reload this year with a roster that doesn’t feature a single senior.

PREVIEW: Union Boys Basketball

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After finishing last season with a winning record and earning a berth in the District 9 playoffs, Union head coach Eric Mortimer would like to see his team match that effort, or even do better, this year.

PREVIEW: North Clarion Boys Basketball

  • By JAKE DEEMER Contributing writer

FRILLS CORNERS — In just his second season as head coach of the North Clarion boys basketball program, Ewing Moussa is starting to build a culture where players succeed both on and off the court.