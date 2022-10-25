Male friend reluctant to receive advice regarding his prostate

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a health scare about my prostate, but fortunately, I was able to get it treated successfully. Because of my close call (I was diagnosed with a moderately aggressive prostate cancer and was apparently cured by surgery), I encourage my male friends to seek medical advice for prostate issues. But one friend seems cynical and reluctant to seek medical advice. Without being too pushy, how do I convince him it’s in his own best interest to see a doctor? — A.M.
ANSWER: Most women know they need regular screenings for breast and cervical cancer, and I usually have little trouble convincing both men and women to receive colon cancer screenings. However, prostate cancer screening has been a controversial topic, and many men don’t want to think about it, let alone act on it. Even the rectal exam has been a cause for many men to avoid prostate cancer screening. (Good news, guys: You don’t need the rectal exam anymore.)
Q. I have two kids. They live with me half the time and with their mother half the time. I have read your books and although it sounds good to get along with your ex, personally, I just don’t think it’s normal. When you break up, you break up. You’re not supposed to get along with an ex. Kid…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a health scare about my prostate, but fortunately, I was able to get it treated successfully. Because of my close call (I was diagnosed with a moderately aggressive prostate cancer and was apparently cured by surgery), I encourage my male friends to seek medica…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 — You are intelligent, practical and will seldom refuse a dare. Without a doubt, you are forceful and tenacious! This is a year of exciting changes for you. Make new friends. Be willing to open new doors and walk new paths. Trust your intuition and b…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 — You have a strong intensity, yet usually, you play it cool. You are intuitive and a quick study of other people. Simplicity will be your theme this year. This is also the perfect year for you to create a solid foundation in your life at home and wit…
Q: My husband and I recently visited our son’s family. We live 2,000 miles apart and with the pandemic and all, we hadn’t seen one another in several years. We were appalled to discover that they — our daughter-in-law in particular — practice “gentle parenting,” which seemed to explain our t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 — You are intelligent and highly individualistic. You are compassionate and have many talents. This year is slower-paced. Your focus will be on personal relationships. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness. Don’t hesitate to ask fo…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 70-year-old female in good health. I have an issue with sleep that is affecting everything in my life, because I am tired most of the time. I started taking Lunesta about 20 years ago. I had teenagers and a stressful job at the time, and just needed some help t…
An opportunity for a vacation getaway arises. Immediately, your mind asks some unspoken questions. “Am I willing to spend all this money? Is the cost worth it?” The costs add up (gas, food, lodging, etc.) In other words, we count the cost, and often it’s worth it.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman in generally good health. The only prescription drugs I take are carbamazepine for seizures and ibandronate for osteoporosis. I’ve taken carbamazepine since 1996, after I suffered a second seizure. (I’ve had only two seizures in my life, the first in 1992.)
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 — You are charming, multitalented and articulate. You love adventure. You enjoy the company of like-minded people. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be open to new opportunities. Be ready to take action and define your goals…
It’s interesting that partially electric cars (which are nearly “zero-emission” cars at the tailpipe) have fallen out of favor with government regulators because hybrids achieve nearly everything regulators insist is absolutely necessary — such as very high fuel efficiency and extremely low …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 — You are compassionate, warm and fun-loving. Obstacles do not daunt you. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take inventory and let go of people, places and possessions that have held you back. It’s a g…
Q: Periodically, my 2014 Buick Regal will not crank when I turn the ignition key to start but displays the following message on the instrument panel “Open and close driver window.” After I open and close the driver window, the message changes to “Open and close the passenger window.” After o…
Fresh out of school in 1953, Richard Weber landed a field surveyor’s job with what was then the Army Map Service. The young man reported to work in Rock Island, Illinois, and was impressed when his boss drove up in a new 1953 Oldsmobile 98 two-door hardtop.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I disagree with your recent column about the glucosamine/chondroitin supplements. I have arthritis in my lower back. I am taking this supplement each day, and my lower back pain is completely gone. I can now bend down from the waist. I was very skeptical about this or any oth…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, I got into a conversation with a group of friends about toxic shock syndrome. One of them claimed it is caused by synthetic menstrual products containing toxic chemicals like bleach, rayon and dioxins. I said that I’d never heard that theory before and that I though…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 — You are lively, charming and optimistic. You don’t hesitate to express your ideas. This is a strong year for you! Now you will reap the benefits of your hard work. Expect a promotion, acknowledgement, kudos or awards. You are admired.
Dear Savvy Senior, I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare? Senior Novice