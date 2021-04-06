Many negative tests followed by positive COVID antibody result

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've had regular swab tests for COVID-19, which have always been negative. The last one was just a few days ago. I had an antibody test six weeks ago that also was negative, but my antibody test this time was strongly positive. I've been very careful about protecting myself and I haven't had any symptoms! I'm scheduled to get my first dose of vaccine tomorrow. What should I do? -- C.W.
ANSWER: With frequent negative swab tests and no symptoms, your likelihood of having had COVID-19 is lower than the average person in your community. But if your community has been hit hard, as most have, there is a good chance that you recently had an asymptomatic infection.
Q. My daughter has had her daughter removed from her care because of some bad choices she made in the past, but the truth was she was an unfit parent. Child Protective Services placed the child with me and suggested I apply for guardianship. I did take the child, but I never officially appli…
Q: Windows 10 has some color issues that make it hard for me to see things on the screen. My son says my best option is to use "High Contrast," which changes the screen colors to make them more discernible, but I don't find it that useful. I also have a hard time seeing highlighted items in …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had low GFR readings ranging from 53 to 37 for the past 15 years. I'm an 87-year-old female in good health. I do strength training and Pilates, and am quite active walking my dog and doing my own yardwork. I've had heart disease for 10 years with no symptoms, and echoc…
Concerning my prior use of the word "addiction" in association with smart phones and children (including teens), some people think I am speaking figuratively. To set the record straight: No, I am speaking quite literally.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 on December 20, 2020. Due to our ages, we qualify to receive a vaccine now. But we have heard and read conflicting advice relating to the appropriate vaccination timing for people who have tested positive, ranging from get it as soon…
DEAR DR. ROACH: What is celiac artery compression syndrome? I'm told I have this, and it's causing an aneurysm that needs to get repaired. I found out on a scan taken for another reason. I have had some pain after eating. -- I.J.M.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor is insisting I take cholesterol medicine after I've refused to take it for years. I am 66 years old, and my total cholesterol is 301 (triglycerides 76, HDL 83 and LDL 206). He has prescribed rosuvastatin, 20 mg a day. I feel with my triglycerides and my HDL being go…
Dear Jim: We have a large family and use much hot water. I cannot afford to have a solar water heating system installed, but I would like to make some type of solar water heater myself. What do you suggest? - Michael F.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had over 50 vaccinations in my life (I'm 78), most of them while I was in the military. I have often wondered how the vaccine spreads throughout the body, as the shots are almost always given in the upper arm. I would welcome your explanation of what exactly takes plac…
Q. I have been living with my boyfriend for 3 years. He has two adult children from a previous marriage. His adult daughter who is married with two children, ages 6 and 8, is turning 30 and they are all going away for the weekend to celebrate. I am not invited. They say it is because I have …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old woman. Last September I had severe pain in my right hand. The pain was so bad that I had to go to the emergency room, where they did an MRI. Results showed I have cervical radiculopathy, a pinched nerve in my neck. They put me on hydrocodone and prednisone.…
Q: My phone, a Google Pixel 3 XL, used to be able to play the directions from Google Maps through its wireless connection to my 2016 Toyota RAV4. But a couple of years ago that quit working, and now I can't even get Google Maps directions on my phone unless I turn the car off first. However,…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 75 years old with good vision. Recently, my optometrist noticed a few tiny spots that could signal the start of macular degeneration, and urged me to start taking vitamins to possibly slow the onset. I started taking Bausch and Lomb's PreserVision supplement. It seems th…
What, pray tell, is COVID parenting? I need to know because over the past few months, several journalists have asked if I have any COVID-parenting suggestions. I went online and, sure enough, a fair number of so-called "parenting experts" are advising parents on how to "survive" shutdowns, a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My mother was diagnosed with right frontal lobe meningioma 17 years ago when she was 83 years old. Surgery was successful in that most of it was removed and it was found to be nonmalignant. The doctor told us he couldn't remove it completely, and that it was a very slow-growi…
Q Ethanol-free gasoline is available where I live, but at added cost. I have a car that I store over the winter and I fill it with ethanol-free, since I've heard that the ethanol in gas can break down quickly. Is there any benefit to using ethanol-free in my daily drivers, a 2019 BMW X3 and …
Q: How is it that pure antifreeze freezes at about zero degrees F and water freezes at 32 degrees F, yet when a 50/50 mixture of each, the mixture freezes around 36 degrees below zero. Understood that is for sea level.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor recently retired, my new one is very concerned about my systolic blood pressure, which was 150. I made quarterly visits to my old doctor, who never had a comment about my pressure numbers. My new doctor wants me on medication, and we agreed I would buy a home blood …
Fifty years ago, a 1964 Corvair Monza Spyder convertible painted Tuxedo Black with a white top and a red interior was purchased by a man in Minnesota. The base price of the 2,580-pound turbocharged flat-six-cylinder, rear-engine car was $2,811. Only 4,761 such models were manufactured.