Men with factor V Leiden can still receive testosterone therapy

DEAR DR ROACH: I have Factor V Leiden, but I have been wanting to do testosterone replacement therapy. I have heard that testosterone causes blood clots. Obviously, with FVL, that would be a huge deal for me. Is this true? Does it cause clots? Or is it safe for me to do? — R.C.
ANSWER: Factor V Leiden is a common genetic variant that increases a person’s risk for developing a blood clot. However, a person who has never had a blood clot, but who is identified as heterozygous (meaning they only have one copy of the gene, which is by far the more common scenario) for factor V Leiden is still not likely to have a blood clot during their lifetime, and is not recommended for treatment to prevent a blood clot.
Q. Ironically, my divorce was final last Valentine’s Day. Over the last year my ex and I have both done some soul searching. We broke up because he cheated — but he has apologized many times and I’m thinking about trying it again. I think this Valentine’s Day would be a great day to start ov…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 — You are saucy, playful and forever youthful. You have your own particular style. You’re willing to try new things and test the limits. This year is full of exciting changes and a chance to expand your personal freedom. Explore new opportunities. Tr…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 — People notice you because you’re energetic, original and lots of fun. You’re not afraid to blaze new trails, and many of you are trendsetters. Make simplicity your theme this year, because it’s time to create solid foundations in your life. This inc…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old male diagnosed with a 4.9 ascending thoracic aortic root aneurysm. I take metoprolol, valsartan, an aspirin and rosuvastatin. The medical system treating me is excellent (Cleveland Clinic), yet I have found published material from them that is conflicting. …
A fellow psychologist says I paint with too broad a brush concerning the devastating effect mental health professional advice has had on children. He claims that some changes in parenting practice since the 1960s have been beneficial and gives more involved fathers as an example. Hold that thought.
The world is full threats. Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion spoke of, “lions and tigers and bears.” (Oh my!) Likewise, the Christian faces the threats represented in Scriptures as “the world, the flesh, and the Devil.” Oz gave us fictional threats whereas these Biblical thr…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 — You are bright, intelligent and enthusiastic. You like to help people improve their lives because you often see better ways of doing things. This is a quieter, slower-paced year. Don’t hesitate to ask for help from others. Take time to rejuvenate …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My ex-wife and I are both 72 and have known each other for about 15 years. Soon after filing for divorce in 2019, she became very ill with an ulcer, followed by lung cancer and the onset of dementia. Then, recently, the cancer came back in the other lung.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 — Achievements are important to you. If you have 10 minutes of quiet time every day, you are more effective because you will improve your excellent powers of concentration. This is a year of new beginnings and major changes in your life. Don’t hesitat…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 63 and was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in 2020. I had my prostate removed. Unfortunately, they found that the cancer had spread to the lymph nodes. I have since had 35 treatments of radiation and also started hormone suppression treatments (Eligard).
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 — You are generous, independent and individualistic. You are resilient and willing to fight for what you want. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory. Let go of people, places and things from the pas…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My nephew, 62, is a stroke victim. He resides in a board and care facility, bedridden and in diapers. There has been some cognitive damage, although he is able to speak coherently. The family pays $4,200 a month out-of-pocket for his care. There are three other patients at th…
Q: I have a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country that I purchased new. I also purchased the Chrysler Lifetime Maximum warranty. The ABS, BRAKE, ESP/BAS, ANTI-SKID warning lights came on. My dealership inspected the vehicle and tried to order a new sensor. They notified me that one was not availabl…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a transparent floater in one eye that stays in the same general area. I went to an optometrist who dilated and took retinal photos of that eye, and they saw nothing. They just told me if I started seeing “curtains, light flashes, changes” to return. Nothing different h…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 — You easily tune in to the moods of others, which helps you understand people. When captured by an idea, you will pursue it with enthusiasm. This is a powerful year for you, because you will reap the rewards of your past actions. Expect promotions,…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 — You have a friendly, open, almost naive personality, which can confuse others, because you have a strong intellect, a keen sense of justice and are verbally gifted. This year is about learning, teaching and reflection. Explore philosophies that will…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 — You are quick-witted, multitalented and many of you are artistic. You are also caring and compassionate about others. Sometimes you need more confidence to dream bigger. This year is about service and responsibility to others. Take care of yourself s…