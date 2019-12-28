Merging finances after getting married

Couples can spend months or even years planning their weddings. While planning a wedding requires lots of hard work, couples may also want to give some thought to life beyond their wedding day.
One of the more important matters couples must consider is how to manage their finances once they tie the knot. Discussing money can be a tricky issue, particularly when couples have long been accustomed to handling their own accounts and being responsible for their own income and expenditures. Bringing another party into the equation can complicate matters, particularly when one spouse may not have the full picture of the other's spending and saving habits. In fact, the financial resource Bankrate.com says some of the most common financial problems newly married couples encounter include overspending and managing debt.