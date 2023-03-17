Mother's Day ideas for moms from all walks of life

Mother’s Day is a celebration of women who devote so much of their effort and energy to their families. Celebrating Mom on Mother’s Day lets her know all of her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

Mothers may perform similar tasks, but no two moms are the same. Finding ways to celebrate Mom’s uniqueness can make the day that much more meaningful and memorable.

How to approach returning to work after maternity leave

Working mothers are no longer an anomaly. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, seven in 10 women with children under the age of 18 years were in the American labor force in 2015, the most recent year for which statistics were available.

They Said It

“It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.”

Does random gas present dangers in the air quality of homes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your thoughts as to the danger that high levels of radon gas pose to owners and residents of a first-floor condominium. We reside in a condo located on a golf course in Naples, Florida. As a result of my work as a realtor, the sale of homes and condos typically r…

Why won't song titles show up in car?

Q: New cars do not seem to have CD players, including my 2019 Hyundai Sonata, so I copied more than 2,000 songs from the 1940s (I am 87) on a 128 GB thumb drive and the screen shows “No title No info” when I insert the thumb drive. The dealer said he doesn’t have a clue. Do you? J.B., Monume…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 16, 2023 — You are intelligent, curious, insightful and also psychic. It’s important to you to stay balanced in this life. This year is a wonderful year when you will get recognition for your efforts and your work. You will get a promotion, an award or some…

They Said It

“Making better choices takes work. There is a daily give and take, but it is worth the effort.”

Horoscopes

  • Joe Henderson

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 15, 2023 — You are determined and competitive, which means you like to win. You have a personal magnetism that shines! This is a year for learning and reflection, which is why it’s time to explore philosophies that give you a better self-awareness and help…

Miller: Donating your body to science

Dear Savvy Senior, I am interested in possibly donating my body to science when I pass away. What can you tell me about this, and what would I need to do to set it up? Getting Old

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — You have a fine mind, and you like to be intellectually stimulated. You are a sensitive, caring humanitarian. This year, service to others is your theme, which is why it’s important to take care of yourself. You might enroll in classes or consider…

Coordinate efforts to help child be calm

Q. My son is 8 and his father and I have been separated for nine months. Yesterday I had a student-teacher conference and the teacher suggested we get him tested for ADHD. This is all new to me. I never saw signs of distraction before, but as he gets older, he is definitely more disorganized…

Cipro prescription is no longer the first-line treatment for UTIs

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with a UTI on my yearly physical urinalysis, but had no symptoms. I was prescribed Cipro. The five pages of warnings attached to the prescription scared me! So, I checked the FDA and Mayo Clinic websites. Both said that the “risks outweigh benefits” and it “sh…

They Said It

“Without deep reflection one knows from daily life that one exists for other people.”

CAR TALK: Even modern engines need a little TLC

I grew up in the 1950s, in a place where winters were quite cold. My dad was an auto mechanic, and we had a neighbor who would start his car outside on a cold morning. Then he would rev the engine up for about 15 seconds and then jam the car into reverse and off he’d go.

Are there changes to my diet I can make to prevent cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 40 and have been diagnosed with three separate primary cancers in my life. My genetic testing came back normal. I am wondering if there are any dietary changes I can make (other than a standard healthy diet) for prevention? — T.W.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 13, 2023 — You are articulate, insightful and full of the power of positive thinking. You are driven by your curiosity and intelligence. This year holds exciting changes for you and an increase in your personal freedom. Seek out new opportunities. Trust your …

The importance of good parent leadership

My wife and I were enjoying an evening out in one of our favorite restaurants when a family of three — mother, father, girl of perhaps 4 — were shown to a table next to ours. Immediately, the parents began asking the little one where she wanted to sit. They both stood while she went about tr…

The risks and benefits of taking tamoxifen must be weighed out

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had been on hormone replacement therapy for 20 years or so and was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. I had a lumpectomy (stage 1) and radiation (external, five days a week for 21 treatments). Now, the oncologist is saying I need to start taking tamoxifen indefinitely.…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 11, 2023 — You are imaginative and organized. You have a keen mind, and you like to share your ideas with enthusiasm. This is a wonderful year to socialize! Nurture happiness and beauty in your surroundings. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old frie…

Our passionate responses can be evidence of the heart’s true condition

  • By JEREMY COYER

The fist slammed down on the table. The small group’s conversation ended abruptly and a man stormed from the room. Like a flame meeting gasoline fumes, the discussion had provoked explosive anger. While we hope that our responses are not always so violent, we can all relate with times that w…

They Said It

“Rebellion without truth is like spring in a bleak, arid desert.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 10, 2023 — You are strong, independent and have a commanding presence. You are also ambitious for success. This is a slower paced year. It’s also your chance to rejuvenate yourself and concentrate on your own needs and what brings you happiness. There will be…

Two tests for diabetes come back with inconsistent results

DEAR DR ROACH: I am a 74-year-old Chinese man with controlled hypertension, and I’m currently taking a statin at 10 mg. I am puzzled and confused with my recent tests results. They show that my fasting plasma glucose is normal (5 mmol/L), while my HbA1c shows that I fall in the “prediabetic”…

Who needs life insurance?
Who needs life insurance?

(MCG) Life insurance is one of many components of estate planning. Statistics from the insurance industry groups Life Happens and LIMRA indicate that 70 percent of Americans consider life insurance a necessity. However, 41 percent of respondents in 2017 did not have any life insurance.

Understanding the jargon of health insurance
Understanding the jargon of health insurance

(MCG) The world of health care can be confusing to navigate. Before the prevalence of health maintenance organizations and various other health and wellness insurance groups, obtaining medical assistance involved going to the doctor and then paying the bill. But today people must navigate co…