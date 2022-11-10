Q: I religiously read your Sunday newspaper column right after Dilbert. I keep getting emails about EcoMax, which appears to be a plug-in device promising 15-35% less gas consumption. Is this a viable $49.95 investment? M.S., Valparaiso, Indiana

A: I am glad that Dilbert shares the column with you. Do you piously read it while in church? Too-amazing-to-believe fuel saving devices are the work of the devil. Avoid the temptation.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 — You are knowledgeable of yourself personally and the world around you. Because of this, you are practical and competent. You are also talented, energetic and enthusiastic. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s t…

Motormouth: Avoid the temptation

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 — You are a risk-taker and willing to explore many different aspects of life. You are intuitive, aware and an excellent problem-solver. This year is the time for you to receive recognition for your past efforts. Bravo! Expect promotions, awards and …

“Success is more permanent when you achieve it without destroying your principles.”

How much does an average funeral cost?

Dear Savvy Senior, How much does a typical funeral and body burial cost today? My wife and I are interested in prearranging our funerals but would like to have a cost idea before going in so we can plan and budget appropriately. Planning Ahead

Ex-etiquette: Ask for help if you need it

Q. I feel stupid saying, “Breaking up is hard to do,” but it is! My kids come home from their dad’s, and it seems like nothing is good enough. He has more TV channels. He has a bigger house. He has a swimming pool. I’m working as hard as I can to make things nice for the kids, but it seems e…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 — You have a strong motivation to succeed. In fact, you can attract money and success to you because you’re determined. You are curious about many things. This is why you’re enjoying this year, because it’s a time to learn as well as teach. Explore ne…

Follow-up colonoscopy necessary after a result of eight polyps

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male. This year, I had a colonoscopy. They found some small polyps and one larger polyp. All polyps tested negative for cancer. I have had two previous colonoscopies in the past 10 years. Polyps were found in each one. My gastroenterologist said I should ha…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 — You are a strong individual who is not afraid to express your views. Many admire you because you march to the beat of your own drum. This year your theme is service to helping others, especially family members. Likewise, you want to serve yourself as…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 — It’s important for you to keep learning and expanding your awareness and your knowledge of the world. You need goals to help you achieve what you want to do. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to take charge of your health through p…

The most important social courtesy to teach a child

One of the characteristics of a truly civilized society is the ubiquitous use of proper social courtesies. Raising a child is all about civilizing the savage within; therefore, “manners,” as they are known, should be taught to a child early and diligently.

“Let us be grateful to the mirror for revealing to us our appearance only.”

Ten-year risk number is crucial when it comes to cholesterol

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you please provide details on which cholesterol numbers to pay attention to? Half of my numbers are in the “good” range, and the other half are in the “bad” range. My total cholesterol is 248 mg/dL, triglycerides is 77, cholesterol/HDL ratio is 2.8, HDL is 88, LDL is 142,…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 — You are persuasive and know how to win people over to your way of thinking. You work hard and take pride in your work. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old friends may reappear to rekindle…

ROAD TEST: 2023 Nissan Titan

A number of new half-ton trucks no longer even offer V8 engines; the rest offer them as optional engines. Only one half-ton truck still comes standard with one.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 — You have a strong character. You speak your mind and state your opinions. You are hardworking and dedicated to your craft. This is a slower-paced year, in part because you have a stronger focus on partnerships and relationships. Take time for yours…

Intense tongue pain leads to trigeminal neuralgia diagnosis

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old male. A few months ago, I suddenly had the worst pain in my life, centered in the right side of my tongue, of all places. It felt like a live electrical wire was touching my tongue. It was excruciating. I had been to a dentist the week before, but only to h…

Making a case for glass block windows

Dear Jim: My windows are old and not secure. I like the security of glass block windows. Are they efficient and are there designs that open for natural ventilation? — Donna H.

“If you want to know what God thinks about money, just look at the people He gives it to.”