Motormouth: Fed up with noisy vehicles

Q: I would like to get your opinion on noise pollution on our streets and roads. There was a time in my youth when loud pipes on cycles and vehicles were illegal and given citations for modifying exhaust systems. Today loud noise is getting worse and why should a guy with his family sitting in his backyard with a cold one have to listen to his windows rattle because some people are so inconsiderate with loud exhaust?
There seems to be some impression that the best cars have rock-firm suspensions sure to shatter your vertebrae. Yes, a firm suspension provides exceptional cornering ability, but what works best on racetrack isn't always what works best in the real world, where clogged arteries and crumbling…
Life was good for Heather York in 2002. She had recently graduated from college, married and had two young children. Then one day as she was driving home in her midsize car, York was struck from behind by another motorist and pushed into the vehicle in front of her. When the dust settled the…
Q: I would like to get your opinion on noise pollution on our streets and roads. There was a time in my youth when loud pipes on cycles and vehicles were illegal and given citations for modifying exhaust systems. Today loud noise is getting worse and why should a guy with his family sitting …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have some questions about my lab results. My doctor's office called to say all results were good and everything is fine. However, when I received the printout from the lab, I read several readings that alarmed me, including a hemoglobin A1C of 5.9% (flagged as high) and glu…
DEAR DR ROACH: You seem to promote statins. How about statins for older people? A recent study from 2017 that appeared to be peer reviewed and well done found "no benefit was found when pravastatin was given for primary prevention to older adults with moderate hyperlipidemia and hypertension…
Q: Comcast has been providing its Xfinity internet customers with the Norton Security Online program for free. But it will drop Norton at the end of December and replace it with Comcast's own xFi Advanced Security. Will I need to add other protection for my computer? What's available?
DEAR DR. ROACH: What can I do to stay healthy in prison? We don't really get a good choice of food, but I try to eat as healthy as possible. My stress level is kind of high due to being on lockdown. I exercise five times a day. -- A.M.W.
Q: We have a 10-year-old daughter who runs our family. We allowed her to begin dictating to us when she began talking and it's just gone slowly downhill ever since. She manipulates us with shrieking tantrums, disrespect, and downright refusal to do what we tell her to do. We must have done s…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your opinion about the need to lower blood pressure to the standard 120/80. I read the following in a scientific article: "Older people with preexisting vascular disease or circulation deficits, however, often need higher systolic pressure (around 130-140 mmHg) t…
Buick introduced a straight eight-cylinder engine in 1931, which occupied Buick engine compartments for the better part of the next three decades. But before that, going back to 1914, Buicks - including this 1930 Buick Series 40 business coupe with a rumble seat - were powered by six-cylinde…
DEAR DR. ROACH: After five years, I still have questions after my husband (at the time) started getting more and more critical, until culminating in a few weeks where he started ranting, calling me profane names and leaving me emotionally depleted and confused. We had been married for 17 yea…
Q: Regarding my 2000 Acura model TL, I've been told my front light shields need cleaning. I am wondering what you would recommend for improving nighttime safety. I could clean them myself, but I was told that is hard work and I'm in my 80s. The car-wash does cleaning at $89. I am hoping ther…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old woman on medication for high blood pressure and cholesterol. For 15 years, I took atenolol, 25 mg twice daily. I developed hair loss, and my doctor said to stop the atenolol immediately, that hair loss was a known side effect. He put me instead on 120 mg of…
Q: I use a three-year-old Chromebook on a secure home Wi-Fi network. Recently, the Chromebook has been getting disconnected from the internet every day about 4:45 p.m. After I unplug and plug in the router, the internet works again. This doesn't happen with either my laptop or tablet compute…